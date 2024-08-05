Twenty-one Reasons For Sprig + Fern To Smile At Brewers Guild Of NZ Beer Awards

Pictured: The Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. team with a haul of medals. (Photo/Supplied)

The Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. team have 21 good reasons to smile this morning, after a haul of awards at the 2024 Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards at the weekend.

The event, held at The Hilton in Auckland, attracted over 700 entries from dozens of the country’s top brewers and is regarded as one of the year’s biggest celebrations of the brewing industry.

Twenty of those entries came from Sprig + Fern, who were utterly delighted to receive twenty medals in return – five gold, four silver, eleven bronze – plus a Best In Class trophy for The G.O.A.T Doppelbock. Last night’s haul bests their sixteen awards won at the 2023 event.

Tracy Banner, Owner and Master Brewer at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., said: “To enter twenty beers and to receive twenty medals – including a Best In Class trophy – is testament to both our brewing and packaging teams, and shows just how driven they are about product quality and consistency. We are all so thrilled with our success”.

Throughout the evening, Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. saw its name in lights for the following awards;

BEST IN CLASS – AMBER/DARK LAGER & ALE

The G.O.A.T Doppelbock

GOLD

The G.O.A.T Doppelbock, Smoked Bock, Lock, Bock & Barrel, Monumental American Brown Ale, Best Bitter

SILVER

Wingmate Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA, Future’s Gold English IPA, Norty Porter, Harvest Pilsner

BRONZE

Awesome Mix West Coast IPA, The O.G. Pilsner, Pinner Pilsner, Fern Lager, Broken Axe Scotch Ale. Nectaron Pale Ale, Chasing Hazy, Headliner Hazy NZIPA, Grizzly Porter, Tasman Reserve Premium

Lager, Barrel-Aged Wild Ferment Ruby Ale

Thirteen of the award-winning brews form part of Sprig + Fern’s core range of beers and can be

enjoyed year-round at the fifteen Sprig + Fern and Little Sprig Taverns. The remainder are current or

former limited release brews and can be found – where stock remains – online or in stores nationwide.

© Scoop Media

