Village Accommodation Group Donates Over 1,000 Sheets To Wellington City Mission

Village Accommodation Group team members at City Mission (Photo/Supplied)

Village Accommodation Group, a proudly New Zealand owned and operated accommodation provider, has made a significant contribution to the local community by donating over 1,000 brand new King and Queen sheets to the Wellington City Mission. This generous donation comes at a critical time, as the winter season brings cold weather and increased demand for warm bedding.

Last week, team members from the Village Accommodation Group hand delivered the sheets to Wellington City Mission. The experience was incredibly rewarding for all involved, highlighting the strong community spirit that drives the company.

Hazel Rigler, Chief Executive of Village Accommodation Group, shared her excitement about the initiative: “At Village, community spirit is a foundational principle in how we operate as a business and how we look after our team and guests. Donating to the City Mission is one thing we can do right now to help the vulnerable and we couldn't think of a better initiative to support our community during these challenging economic conditions.”

Village Accommodation Group has a strong sense of community, demonstrated by its support of numerous local businesses in the arts, sports, hospice, and health sectors. This donation is a testament to Village Accommodation Group’s dedication to giving back to the community and promoting sustainability. By repurposing unused sheets, the company not only supports those in need but also contributes to reducing waste and promoting environmental responsibility.

