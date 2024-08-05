Awards To Recognise Wāhine Māori Business Resilience And Economic Contributions

Kaipakihi wāhine Māori are one of the fastest growing entrepreneurial demographics in Aotearoa and will be celebrated for their exemplary accomplishments at the upcoming Māori Women’s Development Inc (MWDI) Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2024.

The prestigious night will mark the annual iteration of the awards and will be hosted at the Pōneke Tākina Convention Centre on October 25. MWDI General Manager Linda Clay (Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatohea) says the event is renowned as the premier indigenous business women's awards globally.

“By celebrating the very best wāhine Māori in business and their pakihi, these awards embody our commitment to fostering economic development and empowerment for wāhine Māori and their whānau.”

The invaluable economic and wellbeing contributions from wāhine Māori was recently documented in the first major research study of its kind. Lead by the Ministry for Women and BERL, Te Ōhanga Wāhine Māori, The Māori Women’s Economy (2024) states that the wāhine Māori economy can be valued at $12.5 billion, the equivalent of 3.2 per cent of the Aotearoa GDP.

With 17 awards across eight regions and nine categories, self-submitted or nominated submissions of exemplary wāhine Māori owned businesses are open until August 25. Submissions can be made through the nomination form.

Andrea Rongonui (Rātana, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Director of GO Media, won the 2023 Innovation, Social Enterprise, and Supreme award categories. She notes that winning was an incredible honour and a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Go Media team.

“Personally, this award has been a source of immense pride and motivation, reigniting my perseverance and resilience in the journey of entrepreneurship. It has inspired me to continue pushing boundaries and making a positive difference in our community and beyond,” says Rongonui.

Ms Clay says, “Everyone involved in the Māori Businesswomen’s Award are champions of the MWDI vision, to ensure equitable contributions to cultural, spiritual, economic, social, and political achievements. From Aotearoa to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, these awards showcase brilliance on a global scale.

“The population of kaipakihi wāhine Māori are looking ahead to the future, leading with resilience, empowerment and ever-growing knowledge.”

Tickets to MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2024 are available now from Eventbrite.

© Scoop Media

