Bongiorno! Aosta And Little Aosta Launch Italian-inspired Brunch

Central Otago destination restaurants Aosta and Little Aosta in Arrowtown co-owned by Ben Bayly are launching new Italian-style brunch menus this month, as a refreshed leadership team of Marika Greco and Andrea Cattalini, both with deep Italian culinary roots, take over the helm at the renowned eateries.

Photo credit: Sam Stewart Photography

The idea for the new menu came about during an early morning team brainstorm Ben Bayly explains.

“Perhaps surprisingly for Kiwis, breakfast is not a common meal in Italy with most people opting for a coffee (a cappuccino if they feel inspired) and a cornetto or a little pastry to keep them going until lunchtime.

“However, the country and specifically the Aosta region in the North of Italy, after which the restaurants are named and inspired, has a wealth of ingredients that lend themselves perfectly to brunching.

“Most of the ingredients of a typical breakfast and brunch have links and connection to classic Italian ingredients. Bacon, a staple of a classic breakfast, finds its Italian counterpart in pancetta (cured pork belly). Similarly, there are links between hollandaise sauce and carbonara sauce, butties and panini, pancakes and crespelle, doughnuts and ‘bomboloni’ or ‘maritozzi’. The similarities could go on forever.”

The new seasonal brunch menu at Aosta and Little Aosta includes Italian twists on well-loved Kiwi breakfast staples – think ‘Carbonara’ Benedict, The O.G. Bacon Butty, Calabrian Chili Scramble and more. And then of course, there is the Italian staple, coffee.

Photo credit: Sam Stewart Photography

For those looking for something to perk themselves up even more, the team have developed a cracking cocktail list including the Bloody Marika, the Aosta take on the classic Bloody Mary and Manda Rina.

“We believe that freshly squeezed mandarin juice is quite possibly even better than orange juice in a Bellini so it’s definitely one to try,” says Ben.

Brunch at Aosta and Little Aosta will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Marika Greco takes on role of General Manager

The Bloody Marika is named after the restaurant’s new General Manager Marika Greco and her love for the cocktail. Marika brings a wealth of hospitality leadership and experience to Queenstown, along with her own Italian flair.

Born and raised in the Italian tourism capital of Rimini, Marika was immersed in the hospitality industry from a very young age, spending most of her summers working in the family’s trattoria by the seaside. She continued working as a host and waitress whilst pursuing a bachelor’s in marketing and economics at the University of Bologna. After graduating, she became the Marketing & Export Manager for L’Antica Cucina - a company producing organic regional dishes from the Italian tradition.

Arriving in New Zealand in 2014, Marika fell in love with Aotearoa New Zealand and has never looked back. Based in Auckland for the last 11 years, her roles have included General Manager of The Grove and then Baduzzi (a winner of 2 Hats in the Cuisine Good Food Awards) while completing her wine studies. Most recently she has been the Auckland & Bay of Plenty Sales Manager for the successful beverage distribution company, BLANC.

Marika takes the front of house and management reigns at Aosta, Little Aosta & Blue Door.

Andrea Cattalini takes the helm as Executive Chef

Born and raised in the outskirts of Milan in Lombardy region of northern Italy, Andrea grew up under the kitchen table, or the restaurant counter, where nonna, mom and chefs from all over the country used to cook some of the most amazing food. That’s where his love for food and hospitality began.

Coming from a family with a mixed background, his father’s side coming from the sunny hills of the Chianti region in Tuscany, and his mothers from the region of Calabria, the southernmost point of the Italian peninsula, Andrea was exposed to different food cultures and techniques from a very early age.

Andrea grew up in his family’s restaurants, where he watched and learned the craft from talented chefs and waiters. During the summer he visited his grandparents’ – post-war generation farmers and craftsmen – where he’d learn the ‘old ways’ of preserving and curing. From tomatoes drying in the sun on the roof of the house to cured meats hanging over the window frame, Andrea’s passion and respect for ingredients grew.

Andrea’s chef career flourished in Melbourne where he worked in awarded establishments like Punch Lane, Highline and Mister Jennings (1 Hat - Australian Good Food Guide) refining his knowledge of the native ingredients of the southern hemisphere.

His journey eventually brought him to The Grove in Auckland (3 Hats - Cuisine Good Food Awards 2017), where he met Ben. Seven years and eight different restaurants later, Andrea has followed Ben in his journey to put New Zealand and its unique ingredients and culture on the food world map, growing and developing his skills both in cooking and managing.

After living between Auckland and Queenstown, he has taken on the role of Executive Chef at Aosta, Little Aosta & Blue Door in Arrowtown.

Ben says, “I am delighted to welcome these two extremely talented and hard-working individuals to our teams in Queenstown and Arrowtown. As we launch our new brunch offering in time for the busy winter season, we’ll be showcasing a bounty of fresh local ingredients with the best Northern techniques with a warm Italian welcome from morning to evening.”

For reservations and more information please visit: Aosta and Little Aosta

About Aosta

Aosta, in the North of Italy, is an alpine valley with a defined four seasons, flora, fauna and soils very similar to Central Otago. Aosta and Central Otago both lie on the 45th parallel, and the synergies between the regions terroirs are striking.

The cuisine of Aosta is inspired by the cooking techniques of Northern Italy, paired with ingredients carefully selected from growers, breeders, suppliers and wine grown on the land around Central Otago and Arrowtown.

Opened in 2019 Aosta is co-owned by Ben Bayly, Michael Hill and Vicki Onions. It was awarded 1 Hat in the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2024.

About Ben Bayly

Ben Bayly is highly regarded in the culinary industry in New Zealand with a lengthy history of accolades reflective of his quality and passion for New Zealand’s food culture and equal passion for harnessing and cultivating talent amongst his teams.

He is proud to be named as the NIWA-Haku Kingfish Champion for Change for 2023 in the Cuisine Good Food Awards 23/24.

In Auckland, Ben offers two different dining options, from his flagship New Zealand focused restaurant – Ahi (translates literally from Te Reo Māori to mean Fire) and French inspired bistro, Origine, both located in Commercial Bay in downtown Auckland.

Further down the country in the South Island, in stunning Arrowtown you will find the modern Italian AOSTA, the family friendly sibling, Little Aosta, the rustic hidden gem, Blue Door Bar and Queenstown’s jewel in the crown, the historic Bathhouse on the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

© Scoop Media

