MADE THIS Launches AI Artist Collective In Australia & New Zealand

Revolutionising advertising by merging technology and art, the MADE THIS AI Artist Collective has launched in Australia and New Zealand. The Collective features top AI Artists from around the globe, curated by MADE THIS, just like how production companies roster film directors.

There are quite a few brands out there keen to experiment with AI to see how the technology can uplift their work. Getting more output faster, without losing the quality of course. AI gives the artist the ability to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver tailored artwork at a scale that resonates with the target audience.

The Collective aims to inspire audiences, evoke emotions, and spark discussions about technology's impact on creativity. With eight artists from around the globe already on board, the Collective plans to expand, bringing diverse creative thinking to the table.

Our artists have worked for iconic global brands like Nike and Coca-Cola. Brands around the world have been experimenting with AI artistry for years. Nike used AI to create an award winning 8 minute video ad to commemorate their 50th anniversary a few years ago, featuring Serena Williams in the campaign “Never done evolving”. BMW projected AI generated art onto their 8 Series Gran Coupe a few years ago. And Nutella created an AI-powered advertising campaign generating 7 million unique labels for their jars, every single jar sold. Or more recently the work that Pedigree did in their Cannes Lion Grand Prix winning campaign ‘Adoptable’ matching shelter dogs with their new owners. All examples of campaigns created in collaboration with AI Artists.

Adrián Flores, Chief Creative Officer of Clemenger BBDO says: “We’re always searching for ways to provide unique thinking to our clients. The MADE THIS team has developed a distinguishing initiative for us to expand our creative offering that respects the creative integrity of artists and makers while harnessing the power of AI and technology. I’m extremely excited to be able to offer this to our clients.”

The Collective is composed of a diverse group of AI artists from around the globe, each with their own distinct style of approach. Marie-Celine Merret, Head of Creative Technology at MADE THIS emphasises: "Bringing together a global community of artists to this market is a dream come true. We’re ensuring a responsible approach by developing principles and values that address artist ownership and attribution, regardless of AI's role. We believe technology should elevate and support human work, not replace it."

"As a filmmaker and technologist, I've certainly had my apprehensions, but like it or not, AI is here to stay. Those who embrace it to enhance their creative process will lead in artistic expression, while those who use it to copy others will fall into mediocrity. True artists, with their innate creativity and vision, will excel in any medium, and AI truly liberates creative expression," says Jay Topping – Director of Film and Technology at MADE THIS.

“We are thrilled to introduce our AI artists who have spent years honing their skills to create work that is truly groundbreaking. We believe that by embracing artificial intelligence, we can unlock new possibilities and redefine the boundaries of artistic expression,” says Vinne Schifferstein Vidal, Managing Director of MADE THIS.

MADE THIS is inviting artists from all genres and backgrounds in Australia and New Zealand to join the Collective. For more information about applying and selection criteria, please contact Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom at MADE THIS.

MADE THIS is the specialised production company where artistry meets innovation. The company was launched late last year to help clients innovate to stay ahead of the curve and build connections with empathy between their brands and their audiences.

