Vital That Bad-faith Actors Are Identified And Their Misuse Of Funds Is Stopped Immediately

“New Zealand has a unique and incredibly effective system of distributing community grants from funds raised from gaming machines in pubs and clubs across the country. Every year over $300 million dollars is given to health services, cultural groups, community initiatives and sports clubs who rely on it. We know from talking to many grant recipients that they wouldn’t get by without this funding.

“It is vital that any bad-faith actors are identified and their misuse of funds is stopped immediately.

GMANZ believes New Zealanders should be proud of the system we have to fund these important community groups. We should all be united in opposing those who threaten the integrity of this system.”

