Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vital That Bad-faith Actors Are Identified And Their Misuse Of Funds Is Stopped Immediately

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand

“New Zealand has a unique and incredibly effective system of distributing community grants from funds raised from gaming machines in pubs and clubs across the country. Every year over $300 million dollars is given to health services, cultural groups, community initiatives and sports clubs who rely on it. We know from talking to many grant recipients that they wouldn’t get by without this funding.

“It is vital that any bad-faith actors are identified and their misuse of funds is stopped immediately.

GMANZ believes New Zealanders should be proud of the system we have to fund these important community groups. We should all be united in opposing those who threaten the integrity of this system.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 