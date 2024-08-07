Caro&Co Joins ICIB Brokerweb Group

Caro Gatley with the ICIB Brokerweb Blenheim team- (Photo/Supplied)

ICIB Brokerweb is pleased to announce that Life and Health Specialist Caro&Co has joined the ICIB Brokerweb Group.

Based in Blenheim and with a strong client base in the Waikato, Principal Caro Gatley has spent over 30 years in the Insurance industry with the last 21 in her own private practice.

Specialising in personal covers such as Life & Disability, Trauma, and Key Person Cover, Caro&Co is a welcome addition to the Group.

ICIB Brokerweb South Island Manager, Wayne Wiffen, says, ‘It is great to have someone of Caro’s calibre join our business and help us to expand our Life & Health services, particularly in Blenheim and the Waikato.

Caro is not only an experienced Life and Health Advisor, she is very involved in the local community as a trustee of Breast Cancer Research in the Waikato and a Board Member of the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, so she knows first-hand the importance of both individuals and businesses having the right insurance cover in place.’

Caro Gatley commented, ‘I am delighted to be working with the ICIB Brokerweb team and being able to expand the current range of services I offer my clients. Both our businesses place clients at the centre of everything we do, so enabling people to have their Life and Health and Fire and General insurances together under one umbrella is a win-win for everyone.’

