InternetNZ Providing Services To .kiwi

InternetNZ, Ipurangi Aotearoa is now providing registry services and support to .kiwi, a privately owned New Zealand provider and generic top level domain (gTLD).

The not-for-profit organisation, which runs the .nz domain name space, is strategically partnering to explore new revenue streams for New Zealand's country code top level domain (ccTLD).CEO Vivien Maidaborn believes the deal will benefit both parties and New Zealand internet users. "We see this as a win/win situation because it will allow us to grow our revenue streams while helping .kiwi carry out their responsibilities in the global internet space." Maidaborn said.

InternetNZ uses the sale of domain names to run the .nz space, while also distributing grants totalling close to $1M annually. "We’re glad to diversify the ways in which we can generate revenue because it helps to fund great mahi in the New Zealand tech and Internet space at the grassroots level, " Maidaborn added.

.kiwi managing director, former All Black Andy Ellis, agrees the deal will benefit both sides.".co.nz, .nz, and .kiwi all represent what New Zealanders want in the domain name space. We’re New Zealand based, and to have support from InternetNZ means that we’re able to stay on top of all our obligations as a gTLD," Ellis said.

