Amended: InternetNZ Providing Services To .kiwi

InternetNZ, Ipurangi Aotearoa is now providing registry services and support to .kiwi, a privately owned New Zealand provider and generic top level domain (gTLD).

The not-for-profit organisation, which runs the .nz domain name space, is strategically partnering to explore new revenue streams for New Zealand's country code top level domain (ccTLD).

CEO Vivien Maidaborn believes the deal will benefit both parties and New Zealand internet users.

"We see this as a win/win situation because it will allow us to grow our revenue streams while helping .kiwi carry out their responsibilities in the global internet space." Maidaborn said.

InternetNZ uses the sale of domain names to run the .nz space, while also distributing grants totalling close to $1M annually. "We’re glad to diversify the ways in which we can generate revenue because it helps to fund great mahi in the New Zealand tech and Internet space at the grassroots level, " Maidaborn added.

.kiwi managing director, former All Black Andy Ellis, agrees the deal will benefit both sides. ".co.nz, .nz, and .kiwi all represent what New Zealanders want in the domain name space. We’re New Zealand based, and to have support from InternetNZ means that we’re able to stay on top of all our obligations as a gTLD," Ellis said.

As part of the agreement, InternetNZ provides services that will bolster Dot Kiwi’s operational expertise and capacity to help them deliver their service. Ellis is confident that the partnership will help their growing business move forward.

"The services provided by InternetNZ strengthen .kiwi’s ability to provide New Zealand businesses with a distinctive online identity that reflects their roots," He said.

.kiwi is New Zealand’s largest locally-owned and operated gTLD, with around 11,000 domain names registered to it. It was approved by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) in 2013.

InternetNZ manages the .nz domain name space, which includes over 700,000 domain names ending in .nz.

The contract between the two organisations was signed after receiving competition law advice, and .nz and .kiwi will remain independent competitors in the market. InternetNZ charges .kiwi transaction fees as compensation for their services.

