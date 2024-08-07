Explore Your Spicy Side With Pringles’ New Zesty Chilli Lime

Get ready to feed your spicy side as Pringles introduces its new Spicy range featuring a brand-new flavour, zesty Chilli & Lime alongside the fan favourite, sizzlin’ Chipotle Sour Cream.

Hitting the shelves August 1st, the new zesty Chilli & Lime flavour boasts a vibrant fusion of citrus and a kick of subtle heat in every crunch.

For those who prefer a milder experience without compromising on taste, the sizzlin’ Chipotle Sour Cream flavour continues on with a vibrant new pack. Each bite is bursting with bold flavours and is complemented by smooth sour cream notes.

The Pringles Spicy range is a worldwide exclusive with a flavour profile that has been meticulously crafted to appeal to local tastes of Aussies and Kiwis - which is a testament to the Pringles’ chefs' culinary creativity.

Whether it’s a cosy night in or spontaneous outings, these snacks come in sleek, resealable cans that guarantee freshness for any rendezvous. Enjoy Pringles Spicy range, let go of those inhibitions and feed your Spicy side!

Ileana Andrei, Senior Brand Manager for Salty Snacks at Kellanova in ANZ, said they were excited to introduce the limited-edition Spicy range, “Everyone has a secret spicy side to them and we’re challenging Aussies and Kiwis to feed their spicy side with the new zesty Lime & Chilli and fan favourite sizzlin’ Chipotle Sour Cream. Our new Spicy range is designed to add some more spice into your life and turn snack time into a tantalising flavour-filled moment that leaves you wanting more.”

The new Pringles Spicy range is now available across Australia and New Zealand. Get ready to turn up the heat and feed your spicy side - if you dare!

For more information head to www.pringles.com/au/products.html or keep up to date with the latest news via @Pringlesdownunder.

