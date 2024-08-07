New Summerfruit NZ Chief Executive Announced

Dean Smith is the new Summerfruit NZ chief executive.

‘We are extremely pleased to have been able to appoint a chief executive of Dean’s calibre,’ says Summerfruit NZ chair, Trudi Webb.

‘We had considerable interest in the position. We selected Dean based on his vision for the summerfruit industry, wider horticulture industry experience, approachability, and can-do attitude.

‘Dean has had considerable experience in the wine and fruit industry in the Hawke’s Bay. He headed up the Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers’ Association during the aftermath to Cyclone Gabrielle. In that role, he demonstrated calm leadership during considerable uncertainty and understandable stress.

‘We are confident that Dean will expertly apply his skills and experience across the whole of the summerfruit industry – export, domestic, South Island and North.

‘The Summerfruit NZ board and I look forward to working with Dean to build on what outgoing Summerfruit NZ chief executive, Kate Hellstrom has achieved over the past three and a half years.’

Dean says he is thrilled by his appointment.

‘I can’t wait to get going and meet all our growers. As an industry, we have so many things in our favour – growers that are passionate, fruit that is great tasting, and export and domestic consumers that look forward every year to the taste of a kiwi summer.

‘My vision for the summerfruit industry is to consolidate and continue to expand, leveraging the investments that growers have made and will make in new varieties, and growing and harvesting methods that ensure consumers get the best taste experience possible, season after season.

‘This approach will ensure that summerfruit growers prosper and returns improve.’

Dean starts in his new role on 30 September. He will be based in the Hawke’s Bay. Kate finishes up on 27 September.

