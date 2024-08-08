Flicks NZ Reaches Record Visitation In July

Auckland, New Zealand, 8th August 2024

Flicks, Vista Group’s leading cinema and streaming guide, is pleased to announce that Flicks NZ achieved a record monthly visitation rate in July.

With around 520K unique New Zealand visitors, this milestone comes hot on the heels of Flicks’ new membership offering, where members enjoy an exclusive feature and benefits.

Unsurprisingly, the Olympics and football tournament Euro 2024 proved to be a popular area for July visitors, with high levels of traffic on Flicks’ sports streaming guide. The sports guide offers visitors detailed schedules of when key sports events are airing locally and on what streaming service they can watch them.

Flicks NZ’s cinema guide also attracted a high number of visits, supporting moviegoers in navigating a month of successful releases and breakthrough box office numbers: times and schedules for Inside Out 2 and bolter horror Longlegs in particular proved successful with Flicks NZ’s visitors.

“There’s been a raft of quality content to watch across cinema, streaming and sport this winter, meaning more than ever Kiwi audiences have looked for guidance on where and when they can watch them.” said Dan Michelle, General Manager at Flicks. “We've been working hard to bring more features and functionality to our wonderful audience. Product improvements over the last 12 months – in particular with major upgrades to our UX, content and SEO – means we're better set to capitalise when a bunch of quality content options come to market like it has this July”

Flicks was launched in 2005, and is available in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Reaching over 22M unique users globally each year, Flicks provides users with cinema listings, streaming guides, reviews, and opinion-led editorial content. Their content helps make the decision about what to watch – and where to watch it – easier.

