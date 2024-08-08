Elizabeth Arden Appoints Pead As Retained PR Agency In New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand – Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency Pead has bolstered its beauty creds, announcing its appointment as the retained PR agency for iconic beauty brand Elizabeth Arden, following a competitive pitch process.

Anna Farrera, Partner at Pead said, “This is a fantastic win for the agency, and we’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the Elizabeth Arden ANZ team, representing the prestige brand in New Zealand.

“Pead has an established reputation in beauty and wellness gained over more than 20 years, and it’s fair to say our consumer team is obsessed when it comes to skincare and beauty – we’ve been ardent Arden fans for many years so it’s a privilege to be working with products that have stood the test of time.

“We’re eager to use our expertise to create distinctive and engaging brand activity that resonates with kiwi consumers, leveraging Elizabeth Arden's timeless strength and ingredient superiority, across skincare, cosmetics and fragrance."

Carmen Coulter, Head of Marketing – Prestige Pacific, Elizabeth Arden ANZ, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership, “We are delighted to partner with Pead, an agency that shares our passion for timeless beauty and excellence. We were particularly impressed with Pead's creativity and strategic thinking during the pitch process.

“Elizabeth Arden values partners who understand our rich history, progressive approach and commitment to quality. Pead’s deep industry knowledge and innovative approach make them the perfect partner to represent us in New Zealand.”

In addition to Elizabeth Arden’s comprehensive portfolio, Pead will also be representing Revlon’s broader fragrance collection. This includes celebrated brands such as Juicy Couture, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Elizabeth Taylor.

Looking ahead, Pead is excited to roll out a series of dynamic campaigns and initiatives to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement for Elizabeth Arden NZ. The agency is dedicated to bringing fresh, creative ideas to life and driving impactful results.

Pead’s appointment as Elizabeth Arden’s retained NZ PR agency underscores the agency’s commitment to delivering outstanding and creative public relations services, and its ability to foster meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

