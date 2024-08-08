Mike McRoberts And Master Of Wine Steve Smith Team Up For This Year's Ambassadors Blend At The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

Blending your own wine with one of the country’s top winemakers and one of our most celebrated journalists, followed by an exquisite dining experience - this is set to be one of the most sought-after experiences up for grabs at this year’s Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction.

This year’s Ambassador’s Blend sees Event Ambassador, Mike McRoberts, and local legend and Master of Wine, Steve Smith from Smith & Sheth, teaming up to offer an exclusive wine experience.

The successful bidders will be hosted by Smith and McRoberts for a private blending session, where they will swirl, smell and taste their way through a selection of parcels of Smith & Sheth’s premium Omahu Chardonnay from the 2024 vintage. Presented with a range of blend components, and under the expert guidance of their hosts, the winning bidders will craft their own unique wine. Not only will they take home 72 bottles of their custom blend, but they will also enjoy a private lunch in Smith & Sheth’s exquisite Heretaunga Wine Studio and barrel room.

(Photo/Supplied)

McRoberts joined the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction as the Event Ambassador in 2019, and this is the fourth time that an Ambassadors Blend has been on offer, with previous partners including Elephant Hill, Radburnd Cellars and Trinity Hill.

“It’s been a real joy to be part of the Ambassador's Blend over the past few years, and I can’t wait to do it again with Steve. It’s a great day out and getting that close-up to the wine making experience with the Bay’s very best winemakers is something most people never get access to. It’s fascinating seeing their process and getting to absorb some of their expertise, but it’s also just straight-up good fun” said McRoberts.

“We’ve been part of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction for many years now and we were honoured to be asked to be part of this year’s Ambassador's Blend. Mike has been a wonderful ambassador for the event and loves his wine, so we’re looking forward to crafting a delicious Hawke’s Bay chardonnay with him and the winning bidders,” said Smith.

It’s not just a great day out that will make this a popular lot. Smith & Sheth are renowned for the quality of their chardonnay and are putting forward the best of the best for the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction.

“2024 was a superb vintage in Hawke’s Bay and will produce some outstanding wines. The winners of this auction lot will be taking home a truly exceptional cellar of our finest chardonnay,” said Smith.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction General Manager, Sam Kershaw, is feeling confident the Ambassador's Blend will be a hotly contested lot at this year’s auction.

“It’s a pretty unique package - 72 bottles of exceptional chardonnay, a day out with Mike McRoberts and Master of Wine Steve Smith, a private lunch to finish with. There’s nowhere else you can get your hands on a wine experience like that” said Kershaw.

Her advice to wine lovers was to consider getting a syndicate together, saying “The Ambassador's Blend is for two people, with the option of others joining for an additional cost. Think about how much fun an experience like this would be with a group of friends. Head to our website for a handy step-by-step guide to forming a syndicate. It’s a great way to ramp up the fun and affordability for people interested in getting their hands on spectacular Hawke’s Bay wines.”

© Scoop Media

