National Kitchen Brand Promotes Move To Zero Silica

Leading New Zealand kitchen brand, Mastercraft Kitchens, has announced moves to only promote engineered stone benchtops that contain zero crystalline silica.

It has been widely reported that if workers inhale respirable crystalline silica (RCS) dust when fabricating engineered stone, they may develop silicosis, a chronic disease which can cause a scarring of the lungs and have a major effect on people’s lives. The Ministry of Health reports that accelerated silicosis may occur after a person has been exposed to large amounts of RCS dust. Traditionally, engineered stone has contained high concentration of crystalline silica.

Mastercraft Group General Manager, Kevin Belz says, “It is important to us that all engineered stone fabricators that supply Mastercraft Kitchens locations, meet the strict WorkSafe New Zealand standards with regards to working with respirable crystalline silica dust in the workplace. However, Mastercraft supports an accelerated move towards zero silica for the general safety and well-being of workers in the first instance, and for added environmental benefits when it comes to disposal of engineered stone products. “

On 1 July 2024, the Australian Government imposed a ban on the manufacture, supply, processing and installation of engineered stone benchtops, panels and slabs in that country. Although there is no such ban imposed in New Zealand yet, Mastercraft Kitchens wants to focus on accelerating the move towards zero crystalline silica once rigorous testing is complete. Mr Belz says, “All engineered stone suppliers to Mastercraft Kitchens have stated that zero crystalline silica products are ‘on their way,’ but there is still significant scientific testing to be done to ensure high-quality, durable products.”

Whilst it will take some time to phase out engineered stone products containing crystalline silica from the New Zealand market, and some darker colours might take longer, Belz is confident that WorkSafe New Zealand standards are keeping workers here safe.

“There will always some benchtop products that contain some levels of crystalline silica, such as natural stone, but engineered stone is the major focus due to its affordability, and therefore far greater volumes being manufactured.”

Mastercraft Kitchens is New Zealand’s largest network of residential kitchen design and manufacture specialists, and with immediate effect, all Mastercraft locations will commence removal of high crystalline silica (greater than 40%) engineered stone samples from their premises.

“It is expected that only low silica [less than 40%] or zero crystalline silica engineered stone products will be promoted by Mastercraft Kitchens by the end of the year, with a move to zero only in 2025,” says Mr Belz. “Whilst we applaud the highly safe practices of the New Zealand based fabricators supplying Mastercraft Kitchens, it is important that we lead the charge to improve the safety and outcomes for anyone manufacturing engineered stone for the New Zealand market.”

© Scoop Media

