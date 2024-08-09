Transforming Climate Action In NZ Venture Capital - CVCF’s FY2024 Impact Report

The Climate Venture Capital Fund (CVCF), Aotearoa’s Best Net Zero and Climate Action Investor1 is proud to announce the release of its FY2024 Impact Report.

This, the fund’s second report, comprehensively sets out the fund’s achievements in greenhouse gas reductions, environmental sustainability and social responsibility, showcasing CVCF’s commitment to transparency and measurable impact.

Key highlights from the report include:

Innovative Scope 4 Reporting: In-depth analysis of scope 4 “avoided emissions”, in addition to the more commonly reported scope 1-3 greenhouse gas emissions categories;

ESG Reporting: First New Zealand-based VC Fund to publish ESG reporting from all portfolio companies using the international ESG_VC framework;

Climate Data: First New Zealand-based VC Fund to publish comprehensive data on greenhouse gas emissions - for the Fund itself, its portfolio companies, and equity-weighted for the proportion of companies the Fund owns; and

Industry-Leading Approach: Our methodology is informed by the developing best-practice and demonstrates our alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals along with consideration of the Planetary Boundaries concept.

The FY2024 Impact Report demonstrates CVCF’s leadership in climate-conscious investing and its dedication to driving positive change through growing responsible companies that meet our climate goals.

CVCF is proud to be leading the way in impact reporting by providing transparent, comprehensive, and measurable data.

“We’re proud to demonstrate that impact reporting should be for New Zealand’s venture capital sector. Our transparent and thorough reporting ensures that our investors and stakeholders can be sure of the tangible outcomes of our investments,”

- Dr Jez Weston, Partner and Investment lead at CVCF.

"This is a report that packs a punch! In only 18 well-crafted pages, it balances the need for accessible narrative as well as clear, rigorous, and comparable performance data---all without cutting corners on the importance of big system issues like planetary boundaries."

- Dr Jodi York, Climate Impact Committee chair, also Chief Impact Officer, Kilara Capital:

The full report is available for download on the CVCF website.

1 CVCF was awarded ‘Best Net Zero and Climate Action Investor’ at the Mindful Money Awards in 2023 and 2024, and was highly commended in the ‘Best Ethical Investor’ and ‘Best Impact Investment Fund’ categories in 2024.

