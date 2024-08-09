Rothbury Appoints Shane Ohlin As Chief Information Office

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has appointed experienced information technology leader Shane Ohlin to the new position of Chief Information Officer on the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Ohlin has over 25 years’ experience in information technology, having held various senior management and consulting roles across New Zealand and Australia for companies including AIA Group, Spark New Zealand and One New Zealand.

Shane Ohlin, CIO, Rothbury (Photo/Supplied)

Rothbury Managing Director Roger Abel said Ohlin will be responsible for delivering IT services and leveraging digital technologies to enhance client experience to drive the business forward.

Ohlin said he was drawn to the opportunity to build on the fantastic work already underway and Rothbury’s superb culture and values which puts the client first. “I see Rothbury as an organisation which is prepared to innovate to match and exceed clients’ expectations.”

Abel said the appointment of an established information technology leader will further strengthen the business as it continues to focus on growing by delivering outstanding client service.

Ohlin’s appointment follows the resignation of long serving Executive General Manager Digital Transformation Sheila Redelinghuys who joined Rothbury in 2004 and became a member of the ELT in 2014.

“When Sheila resigned we decided to combine all our IT functions under a new Chief Information Officer role. As we welcome a new addition to our ELT, I want to acknowledge and thank Sheila for her outstanding contribution to Rothbury. She will be missed, and we wish her and her husband Carel all the very best with their next chapter,” said Abel.

© Scoop Media

