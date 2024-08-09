Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Spirits Awards Medal Results Tell Story Of Growing Quality Of NZ Spirits

Friday, 9 August 2024, 7:37 pm
Press Release: Spirits New Zealand

The spirits have been tasted, the judging is done and this afternoon the medal winners for the 6th annual NZ Spirits Awards have been released. And if there is one story the results show it’s that New Zealand spirits are improving in quality year on year.

“There are more gold and double gold medals awarded to New Zealand distilled product than ever before,” says Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive, Robert Brewer.

Out of the 79 gold and double golds awarded 48 were to New Zealand distilled product, an increase of 19% on the previous year.

“And when you consider that one entire category is for Scotch and Irish Traditional whiskey then the result is even more pronounced,” says Robert.

The judging for the Awards took place just over a week ago in Wellington. Twenty-two judges tasted and graded 451 entries. Overall there were 79 double-gold and gold medalists, 201 silver and 120 bronze medals awarded.

The Awards are hosted by industry bodies Spirits New Zealand and Distilled Spirits Aotearoa. Trophies for the best of the best in each category will be awarded at a gala dinner to be held in Auckland on 13 September.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Spirits New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 