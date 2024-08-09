New Zealand Spirits Awards Medal Results Tell Story Of Growing Quality Of NZ Spirits

The spirits have been tasted, the judging is done and this afternoon the medal winners for the 6th annual NZ Spirits Awards have been released. And if there is one story the results show it’s that New Zealand spirits are improving in quality year on year.

“There are more gold and double gold medals awarded to New Zealand distilled product than ever before,” says Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive, Robert Brewer.

Out of the 79 gold and double golds awarded 48 were to New Zealand distilled product, an increase of 19% on the previous year.

“And when you consider that one entire category is for Scotch and Irish Traditional whiskey then the result is even more pronounced,” says Robert.

The judging for the Awards took place just over a week ago in Wellington. Twenty-two judges tasted and graded 451 entries. Overall there were 79 double-gold and gold medalists, 201 silver and 120 bronze medals awarded.

The Awards are hosted by industry bodies Spirits New Zealand and Distilled Spirits Aotearoa. Trophies for the best of the best in each category will be awarded at a gala dinner to be held in Auckland on 13 September.

