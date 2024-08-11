Auckland Powerball Player Wins $44.06 Million

10 August 2024

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating a life-changing win after scoring themselves $44.06 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. The prize is made up of $44 million from Powerball First Division and $66,667 from Lotto First Division.

“We’re thrilled for the lucky Auckland player, who has won $44.06 million with Powerball First Division tonight” says Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ’s Head of Corporate Communications.

“We can’t wait to meet our new winner and support them as they process this life-changing news. The best thing the winner can do is call Lotto NZ’s Customer Support team, who will put them in touch with our dedicated Winner’s team. We will then walk them through how to claim their prize and pass on the many pieces of valuable advice our previous big winners have shared with us,” says Fullarton.

Fourteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Relay Auckland Domestic Airport in Auckland, Caltex Dinsdale in Hamilton, and on MyLotto to players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

We recommend that tonight’s Powerball First Division winner calls our Customer Support team on 0800 695 6886. They will be put through to our Winner’s team who can help them with the best way to claim their prize and walk them through the winning process.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June Must Be Won draw $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.06 million MyLotto Auckland

Top 10 Largest Prizes in Lotto NZ history (won by a single ticket)

Rank Date Game Prize Store Location 1= 2024 Powerball $44.06 million MyLotto Auckland 1= 2016 Powerball $44.06 million Dairy Flat Food Mart Auckland 3 2021 Powerball $42.2 million Countdown Pokeno Waikato 4 2023 Powerball $37.12 million New World Kāpiti Wellington 5 2009 Big Wednesday $36.1 million Kuripuni Lotto & Post Masterton 6 2023 Powerball $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 7 2013 Powerball $33.1 million One Step Ahead Ponsonby Auckland 8 2017 Powerball $30.25 million Richmond Superette Taupo 9 2024 Powerball $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 10 2010 Powerball $28.7 million Mobil Papakura Auckland

