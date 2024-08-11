Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Auckland Powerball Player Wins $44.06 Million

Sunday, 11 August 2024, 5:46 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

10 August 2024

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating a life-changing win after scoring themselves $44.06 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. The prize is made up of $44 million from Powerball First Division and $66,667 from Lotto First Division.

“We’re thrilled for the lucky Auckland player, who has won $44.06 million with Powerball First Division tonight” says Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ’s Head of Corporate Communications.

“We can’t wait to meet our new winner and support them as they process this life-changing news. The best thing the winner can do is call Lotto NZ’s Customer Support team, who will put them in touch with our dedicated Winner’s team. We will then walk them through how to claim their prize and pass on the many pieces of valuable advice our previous big winners have shared with us,” says Fullarton.

Fourteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Relay Auckland Domestic Airport in Auckland, Caltex Dinsdale in Hamilton, and on MyLotto to players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

We recommend that tonight’s Powerball First Division winner calls our Customer Support team on 0800 695 6886. They will be put through to our Winner’s team who can help them with the best way to claim their prize and walk them through the winning process.

Powerball wins in 2024:

 Date Prize Store Location 
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
5

8 June

Must Be Won draw

$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
6$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
7$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
8$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
9$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
10$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
11$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
1319 June$5.5 millionImpulse Snacks & LottoWaitara
1410 August$44.06 millionMyLottoAuckland

Top 10 Largest Prizes in Lotto NZ history (won by a single ticket) 

Rank Date Game Prize Store Location 
1=2024Powerball$44.06 millionMyLottoAuckland
1=2016 Powerball $44.06 million Dairy Flat Food Mart Auckland 
32021 Powerball $42.2 million Countdown Pokeno Waikato
42023Powerball$37.12 millionNew World KāpitiWellington
2009 Big Wednesday $36.1 million Kuripuni Lotto & Post Masterton 
2023 Powerball $33.5 million Fresh Choice MerivaleChristchurch
72013Powerball$33.1 millionOne Step Ahead PonsonbyAuckland
82017 Powerball $30.25 million Richmond Superette Taupo 
92024Powerball$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
102010 Powerball $28.7 million Mobil Papakura Auckland

