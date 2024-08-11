Auckland Powerball Player Wins $44.06 Million
10 August 2024
A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be celebrating a life-changing win after scoring themselves $44.06 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. The prize is made up of $44 million from Powerball First Division and $66,667 from Lotto First Division.
“We’re thrilled for the lucky Auckland player, who has won $44.06 million with Powerball First Division tonight” says Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ’s Head of Corporate Communications.
“We can’t wait to meet our new winner and support them as they process this life-changing news. The best thing the winner can do is call Lotto NZ’s Customer Support team, who will put them in touch with our dedicated Winner’s team. We will then walk them through how to claim their prize and pass on the many pieces of valuable advice our previous big winners have shared with us,” says Fullarton.
Fourteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Relay Auckland Domestic Airport in Auckland, Caltex Dinsdale in Hamilton, and on MyLotto to players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.
Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Christchurch.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
We recommend that tonight’s Powerball First Division winner calls our Customer Support team on 0800 695 6886. They will be put through to our Winner’s team who can help them with the best way to claim their prize and walk them through the winning process.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|2
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|3
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|4
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|5
8 June
Must Be Won draw
|$7.18 million
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|6
|$7.18 million
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|7
|$7.18 million
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|8
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|9
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|10
|$7.18 million
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|11
|$7.18 million
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|12
|12 June
|$4.5 million
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|13
|19 June
|$5.5 million
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|Waitara
|14
|10 August
|$44.06 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
Top 10 Largest Prizes in Lotto NZ history (won by a single ticket)
|Rank
|Date
|Game
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1=
|2024
|Powerball
|$44.06 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|1=
|2016
|Powerball
|$44.06 million
|Dairy Flat Food Mart
|Auckland
|3
|2021
|Powerball
|$42.2 million
|Countdown Pokeno
|Waikato
|4
|2023
|Powerball
|$37.12 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Wellington
|5
|2009
|Big Wednesday
|$36.1 million
|Kuripuni Lotto & Post
|Masterton
|6
|2023
|Powerball
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|7
|2013
|Powerball
|$33.1 million
|One Step Ahead Ponsonby
|Auckland
|8
|2017
|Powerball
|$30.25 million
|Richmond Superette
|Taupo
|9
|2024
|Powerball
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|10
|2010
|Powerball
|$28.7 million
|Mobil Papakura
|Auckland