Huia 1 Watermain Works Begin In Epsom

Map of the Huia 1 replacement pipeline Epsom works / Supplied

Watercare will begin the final stage of the Huia 1 watermain replacement in Epsom today.

This stage marks the beginning of the end of a mammoth project that Watercare and construction partner March Cato have been working on since June 2019.

Stretching over 15 kilometres between Epsom and Auckland’s western reservoirs in Titirangi, the new Huia 1 watermain will supply drinking water to roughly 20 per cent of Auckland. It will replace the existing Huia 1 pipeline, which – at 76 years old – is nearing the end of its design life.

The pipeline will be installed along road corridors and reserves to make it easier for future maintenance and access.

Watercare project manager Tim Manning says the final stage – from St Andrews Rd to King George Ave and part way down Gillies Ave – should be completed by early next year.

Watercare project manager Tim Manning / Supplied

“To minimise disruption, we’ll use a pipe installation technique called strip lining, where we’ll pull a 630 millimetre-diameter pipe through the existing Huia 1 pipeline.

“This section of the pipeline carries less water than the sections west of Epsom, so we can install a smaller pipe using trenchless technology instead of open cut excavation.”

Manning says commuters can expect to experience some traffic disruptions during the works.

“The works will take place from the corner of Watling Street and St Andrews Road to King George Ave, and then continue down Gillies Ave all the way to the corner of Kimberley Road.

“For everyone’s safety, traffic management measures such as lane and road closures will be necessary during construction.

“On Gillies Ave, traffic will be shifted to the eastern side to maintain a two-way flow.

“Rest assured, we will keep residents and businesses informed about all upcoming traffic management.

“We encourage everyone to stay updated by following our social media channels and checking our website for the latest project information.”

Work on the pipeline is still underway in Blockhouse Bay and Mt Roskill. These works are expected to be completed by April next year.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to install this critical piece of infrastructure for Auckland,” Manning says

© Scoop Media

