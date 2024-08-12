Craig Waddell Joins The Hits Southland

Craig ‘Wal’ Waddell is returning to his Southland radio roots as he joins the team at popular New Zealand Media and Entertainment radio station, The Hits. He steps into his new role today as host of its local day show, continuing his legacy in radio that spans more than three decades.

As a born and bred Southlander and having been a regular on NZME radio station Hokonui, Waddell will be a familiar and welcome voice to local listeners. Kicking off his broadcasting career as an announcer back in the early ‘90s, Waddell has steadily climbed the radio ladder, working on Hokonui for more than a decade, and more recently at Radio Wanaka.

Harriett Whiting, GM of The Hits, says recruiting well-known local talent like Craig reinforces the importance of resonating with local listeners. “We know that across the country there is ever-growing consumer demand for local radio as audiences want to hear local hosts connecting them with their communities.

“It also opens up fantastic opportunities for advertisers to communicate with local consumers. We continue to prioritise and invest in local radio, and it’s awesome to announce the appointment of Wal today as our new local talent – he’s going to be fantastic and we know our listeners will absolutely love listening to him every weekday.”

Waddell’s deep bond with the South will be a massive drawcard for audiences. He says: “To be able to do what I love, in my hometown no less, is very special to me. I can’t wait to join The Hits team and entertain my fellow Southlanders.”

Listeners can tune in to The Hits Southland on 98.8FM and via iHeartRadio

© Scoop Media

