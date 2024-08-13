Kiwi B Corps Rising To Climate Challenge

Supplied/B Lab

B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand’s inaugural Annual Report, released today, highlights how Kiwi B Corps are advancing sustainable and ethical business practices, despite recent government announcements indicating that the country is not on track to meet its future climate targets.

Between 2021 and 2024, the number of B Corps in New Zealand has more than tripled from 52 to 165. B Corps are not waiting for government directives; they are proactively advancing towards reducing carbon emissions, minimising waste, and ensuring fair labour practices. Integrating these practices into their operations and contributing over $5BN to the New Zealand economy, B Corps are proving that businesses can balance profit with environmental and social impact.

While other certifications typically focus on one aspect of a product or service, B Corp Certification stands out for its holistic approach, evaluating a company’s environmental impact, social responsibility, governance, and ethical practices.

Andrew Davies, CEO of B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, says, “The rise of B Corps in Aotearoa New Zealand reflects increasing demand across the country for strong sustainability credentials and transparency, and shows that profit and purpose can co-exist.”

“B Corps lead the way in sustainability, adopting business models that are more regenerative than extractive, prioritising long-term sustainability over short-term profits. This commitment not only benefits people and the environment but also makes good business sense,” he says.

In the face of Aotearoa New Zealand’s urgent need for climate action, B Corp Certified Kiwi businesses Miraka and Circularity offer leading examples of positive practices.

Māori-owned Miraka, which achieved B Corp Certification in March 2024, is the world’s first dairy processor powered by renewable geothermal energy. The company boasts one of the lowest manufacturing carbon emissions footprints globally, with a deep commitment to circularity and community embedded in all aspects of its business.

Karl Gradon, Chief Executive of Miraka, says, “This certification aligns with everything we stand for — excellence in values and principles; business, social outcomes, and environmental leadership, or Kaitiakitanga as we know it. B Corp aligns with many Te Ao Māori principles, creating a natural synergy.”

Circularity, a B Corp specialising in circular design and innovation, helps businesses design impact management plans and implement measurable, circular solutions. Working with organisations across various sectors in New Zealand and globally, Circularity earned an impressive overall score of 112.2 on the B Impact Assessment, well above the median of 50.9 and minimum of 80 to certify.

Louise Nash, Founder and CEO of Circularity, says, "It is abundantly clear that the take-make-waste economic model is no longer viable for New Zealand businesses and citizens alike. We see this in the cost of doing business and the negative impacts on nature across the motu from pollution and waste. New Zealand must transition to a circular economy to address these issues and meet the demands of our trading partners.”

“We know businesses can lead the way, especially if they have practical frameworks like the B Impact Assessment. As a certified B Corp ourselves, Circularity is proud to be part of a community of businesses that are taking positive steps forward to achieve a thriving future for people and the environment," she says.

The B Lab AANZ Annual Report 2023/2024 also highlights the growing awareness of B Corp Certification, with 15% awareness in Aotearoa New Zealand, and 7% awareness of B Lab. This rising awareness is crucial as consumers increasingly seek trustworthy information about the companies they support.

Andrew Davies reflects on the role of B Corps; “Since B Lab's founding in 2006, sustainable business leadership has shifted significantly. As global crises intensify, B Corps are leading the way, adopting high standards, and driving important change. They are showing what’s possible and we hope more businesses follow their lead.”

The report shows that compared to ordinary businesses, B Corps in Aotearoa New Zealand are:

2.8x more likely to assess the environmental impact of their business activities

2x more likely to be carbon neutral

2x more likely to have programs to reduce end-of-life waste of products

1.8x more likely to implement water conservation measures

2.6x more likely to use low carbon transportation

For more information about the impact and growth of B Corps in Aotearoa New Zealand and to read the full Annual Report, visit here.

About B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand

B Lab is a non-profit global network designed to harness the power of business as a force for good. B Lab sets standards and certifies companies — known as B Corps — that proactively meet high standards of environmental and social performance, transparency, and accountability. Established in 2006, the global B Corp community includes more than 9,000 Certified B Corporations, employing 830,000+ workers in 101 countries and across 161 industries with one goal: to create an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy that benefits all. In Aotearoa New Zealand, 160+ Certified B Corporations across over 40 industries contribute almost $6BN to the local economy. https://www.bcorporation.com.au

