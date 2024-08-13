Exclusive Video Interview With Climate Change Minister Released

The Environmental Defence Society has released a video interview with Climate Change Minister Hon Simon Watts. The interview was held in the Minister’s office and was conducted by EDS CEO Gary Taylor last week.

“The interview is a precursor to next month’s Climate Change and Business Conference, which is being hosted by EDS, the Sustainable Business Council and the Climate Leaders Coalition,” said Mr Taylor.

“It explores some of the evolving policy settings and options for climate change mitigation and adaptation, including key topics that will be subject to deeper analysis at the 2-day Auckland conference (9-10 September).

“The Minister outlines his intentions around:

Current and pending Nationally Determined Contributions

The draft second Emissions Reduction Plan and required level of ambition

The Emissions Trading Scheme

Complementary measures

Reviewing the 2050 targets, including for methane

Nature-based solutions, including in the conservation estate

The need for cross-party consensus

Consistency with trade agreements

Whether ‘least cost’ is the right way

Adaptation and who pays

Public consultation on upcoming policy changes.

“It is not a debate but does probe the Minister on the Government’s direction on climate change.

"The inverview runs for 34 minutes and is available to view via the link below," Mr Taylor concluded.

