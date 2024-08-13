Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Exclusive Video Interview With Climate Change Minister Released

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society has released a video interview with Climate Change Minister Hon Simon Watts. The interview was held in the Minister’s office and was conducted by EDS CEO Gary Taylor last week.

“The interview is a precursor to next month’s Climate Change and Business Conference, which is being hosted by EDS, the Sustainable Business Council and the Climate Leaders Coalition,” said Mr Taylor.

“It explores some of the evolving policy settings and options for climate change mitigation and adaptation, including key topics that will be subject to deeper analysis at the 2-day Auckland conference (9-10 September).

“The Minister outlines his intentions around:

  • Current and pending Nationally Determined Contributions
  • The draft second Emissions Reduction Plan and required level of ambition
  • The Emissions Trading Scheme
  • Complementary measures
  • Reviewing the 2050 targets, including for methane
  • Nature-based solutions, including in the conservation estate
  • The need for cross-party consensus
  • Consistency with trade agreements
  • Whether ‘least cost’ is the right way
  • Adaptation and who pays
  • Public consultation on upcoming policy changes.

“It is not a debate but does probe the Minister on the Government’s direction on climate change.

"The inverview runs for 34 minutes and is available to view via the link below," Mr Taylor concluded.

