Real Estate Stars Shine Bright At The REINZ Awards For Excellence 2024
The 2024 REINZ Awards for Excellence awarded 46 prizes to real estate professionals from all sectors. The event brought together outstanding real estate agencies and professionals from across the country to celebrate and acknowledge achievements within the real estate industry.
This year, a new award, the Sustainability Award, was introduced. This award recognises businesses that are facilitating a more sustainable future and celebrates their efforts to make the world a better place for future generations. Importantly, it showcases these achievements to encourage best practices, initiate dialogue, and inspire others in the real estate profession.
Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says the event was incredibly uplifting after a tough year for the sector and it was filled with unexpected moments and new winners.
“Congratulations to all our finalists. Your commitment to excellence is inspiring. We have a record number of entries this year, and our judges spent a lot of time going through the nominations - there were some tight wins and very close numbers.”
You can find the pictures of the 2024 awards night here. Please note that the Dropbox folder will continue to be updated with photos as the day progresses.
The full list of the awards and their recipients can be found below.
Residential Property Management Awards
- Residential Property Manager - Business Development Manager of the Year - Bridget Francis from Property Brokers Palmerston North
- Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year - Megan Cartwright from Housemart Queenstown
- Residential Property Manager of the Year - John Siebert from Harcourts Accommodation Centre Christchurch
- Residential Property Management Office of the Year – Small - Let's Rent Auckland
- Residential Property Management Office of the Year – Medium - Ray White Best Property Management Auckland
- Residential Property Management Office of the Year – Large: Harcourts Holmwood Property Management Christchurch
realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award
- realestate.co.nz Best Multimedia Marketing Award - Yogesh Bhargava from Harcourts Grenadier Christchurch
Innovation Award
- Innovation Award - Property Brokers Digital Solutions, Palmerston North
Community Awards
- Community Service Award – Small - Tommy's Real Estate Wellington
- Community Service Award – Medium - Harcourts Cooper & Co Albany
- Community Service Award – Large - Barfoot & Thompson
Residential Sales
- Residential Office of the Year – Small - Bayleys Wānaka
- Residential Office of the Year – Medium - Bayleys Queenstown
- Residential Office of the Year – Large - Harcourts Gold Papanui
- Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Small - Bayleys Wānaka
- Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Medium - Bayleys Queenstown
- Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Large - Harcourts Gold Papanui
- Overall Residential Salesperson of the Year - Cameron Bailey from Harcourts Gold Papanui
- Overall Residential Salesperson of the Year - Highest Sales Volume - Yvenna Yue from Harcourts Hamilton Central Monarch Real Estate
Individual Real Estate Sales Awards
- Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year - Sam Newble from Tommy's Real Estate Wellington
- Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year - Highest Sales Volume - Chris Jones from Bayleys Whalan and Partners Canterbury
- Individual Residential Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Adam Grierson from EVES Realty The Lakes Tauranga
- Individual Rural Salesperson of the Year - Warwick Searle from Colliers Forestry Auckland
- Individual Commercial & Industrial Salesperson of the Year - Sam Staite from Colliers Christchurch South Island Commercial Ltd
- Individual Business Broking Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Alan Morpeth from LINK Auckland, Ellerslie
- Individual Business Broker Salesperson of the Year - Martin Plom from LINK Auckland, Ellerslie
- Individual Commercial and Industrial Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Tarun Marwah from James Law Realty Auckland
- Individual Rural Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Jason Rickard from Property Brokers Ashburton
- Manager of the Year - Tiri-Raumati Greenhalgh from Charlton Property Management Auckland • Office Administrator of the Year (all sectors) - Marisia Beth Kubiak from Vivacity Christchurch • Personal Assistant of the Year (non-selling) - Kerry Cook from Colliers North Shore
Business Broking
- Business Broking Office of the Year – Small - ABC Business Sales Tauranga
- Business Broking Office of the Year – Medium: LINK Bay of Plenty – Bay Business Brokers • Business Broking Office of the Year – Large - ABC Business Sales Auckland
Commercial and Industrial
- Overall Commercial & Industrial Salesperson of the Year - Matt Prentice and Shoneet Chand from Colliers North Shore
- Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year – Small - Colliers North Shore
- Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year – Medium - Colliers Christchurch South Island Commercial Ltd
- Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year – Large - Bayleys House Auckland
Rural
- Overall Rural Salesperson of the Year - Karl Davis from Bayleys Success Realty Hamilton • Rural Office of the Year – Small - Bayleys Marlborough
- Rural Office of the Year – Medium - Country & Co Realty Invercargill
- Rural Office of the Year – Large - Bayleys Success Realty Hamilton
Agency Awards
- Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Small - A T Realty, Ray White Manukau
- Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Medium - Bayleys House Auckland
- Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Large - Barfoot & Thompson
Sustainability Award
- Sustainability Award - Tommy's Real Estate Wellington