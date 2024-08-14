Real Estate Stars Shine Bright At The REINZ Awards For Excellence 2024

The 2024 REINZ Awards for Excellence awarded 46 prizes to real estate professionals from all sectors. The event brought together outstanding real estate agencies and professionals from across the country to celebrate and acknowledge achievements within the real estate industry.

This year, a new award, the Sustainability Award, was introduced. This award recognises businesses that are facilitating a more sustainable future and celebrates their efforts to make the world a better place for future generations. Importantly, it showcases these achievements to encourage best practices, initiate dialogue, and inspire others in the real estate profession.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says the event was incredibly uplifting after a tough year for the sector and it was filled with unexpected moments and new winners.

“Congratulations to all our finalists. Your commitment to excellence is inspiring. We have a record number of entries this year, and our judges spent a lot of time going through the nominations - there were some tight wins and very close numbers.”

You can find the pictures of the 2024 awards night here. Please note that the Dropbox folder will continue to be updated with photos as the day progresses.

The full list of the awards and their recipients can be found below.

Residential Property Management Awards

Residential Property Manager - Business Development Manager of the Year - Bridget Francis from Property Brokers Palmerston North

Residential Property Manager - Rising Star of the Year - Megan Cartwright from Housemart Queenstown

Residential Property Manager of the Year - John Siebert from Harcourts Accommodation Centre Christchurch

Residential Property Management Office of the Year – Small - Let's Rent Auckland

Residential Property Management Office of the Year – Medium - Ray White Best Property Management Auckland

Residential Property Management Office of the Year – Large: Harcourts Holmwood Property Management Christchurch

realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award

realestate.co.nz Best Multimedia Marketing Award - Yogesh Bhargava from Harcourts Grenadier Christchurch

Innovation Award

Innovation Award - Property Brokers Digital Solutions, Palmerston North

Community Awards

Community Service Award – Small - Tommy's Real Estate Wellington

Community Service Award – Medium - Harcourts Cooper & Co Albany

Community Service Award – Large - Barfoot & Thompson

Residential Sales

Residential Office of the Year – Small - Bayleys Wānaka

Residential Office of the Year – Medium - Bayleys Queenstown

Residential Office of the Year – Large - Harcourts Gold Papanui

Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Small - Bayleys Wānaka

Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Medium - Bayleys Queenstown

Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Large - Harcourts Gold Papanui

Overall Residential Salesperson of the Year - Cameron Bailey from Harcourts Gold Papanui

Overall Residential Salesperson of the Year - Highest Sales Volume - Yvenna Yue from Harcourts Hamilton Central Monarch Real Estate

Individual Real Estate Sales Awards

Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year - Sam Newble from Tommy's Real Estate Wellington

Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year - Highest Sales Volume - Chris Jones from Bayleys Whalan and Partners Canterbury

Individual Residential Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Adam Grierson from EVES Realty The Lakes Tauranga

Individual Rural Salesperson of the Year - Warwick Searle from Colliers Forestry Auckland

Individual Commercial & Industrial Salesperson of the Year - Sam Staite from Colliers Christchurch South Island Commercial Ltd

Individual Business Broking Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Alan Morpeth from LINK Auckland, Ellerslie

Individual Business Broker Salesperson of the Year - Martin Plom from LINK Auckland, Ellerslie

Individual Commercial and Industrial Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Tarun Marwah from James Law Realty Auckland

Individual Rural Rising Star Salesperson of the Year - Jason Rickard from Property Brokers Ashburton

Manager of the Year - Tiri-Raumati Greenhalgh from Charlton Property Management Auckland • Office Administrator of the Year (all sectors) - Marisia Beth Kubiak from Vivacity Christchurch • Personal Assistant of the Year (non-selling) - Kerry Cook from Colliers North Shore

Business Broking

Business Broking Office of the Year – Small - ABC Business Sales Tauranga

Business Broking Office of the Year – Medium: LINK Bay of Plenty – Bay Business Brokers • Business Broking Office of the Year – Large - ABC Business Sales Auckland

Commercial and Industrial

Overall Commercial & Industrial Salesperson of the Year - Matt Prentice and Shoneet Chand from Colliers North Shore

Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year – Small - Colliers North Shore

Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year – Medium - Colliers Christchurch South Island Commercial Ltd

Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year – Large - Bayleys House Auckland

Rural

Overall Rural Salesperson of the Year - Karl Davis from Bayleys Success Realty Hamilton • Rural Office of the Year – Small - Bayleys Marlborough

Rural Office of the Year – Medium - Country & Co Realty Invercargill

Rural Office of the Year – Large - Bayleys Success Realty Hamilton

Agency Awards

Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Small - A T Realty, Ray White Manukau

Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Medium - Bayleys House Auckland

Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Large - Barfoot & Thompson

Sustainability Award

Sustainability Award - Tommy's Real Estate Wellington

© Scoop Media

