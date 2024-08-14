Soda Power Lunch Reveals High Demand For Business Support Services

Tickets to Soda’s Power Lunch: Women in Business Expo were snapped up within 24 hours, demonstrating the immense need for business support services. The free event on 31 July saw nearly 150 female business owners and founders gather to learn more about the business support options available in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Sponsored by Callaghan Innovation, the event was a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with 17 different business support organisations, all under one roof in Wintec’s Bill Gallagher Events Centre.

Soda General Manager Anna Devcich says: “At Soda our primary focus is connecting business owners with government support and funding to help businesses grow. We’re also passionate about supporting women in business so creating a business expo that showcased some of the support available for female business owners and founders was a no brainer. It also helped connect business owners and founders with each other.

“There is huge demand for additional business support services but finding and accessing the right support can be difficult for founders and small business owners. The expo enabled us to connect a large group of female business owners with a wider support network that will foster business success.”

Organisations at the expo included Callaghan Innovation, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, Creative Waikato, Emtota, HIKO Hub, Impact Hub Waikato, Ministry of Awesome, MUV Talks, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, On Your Terms NZ, Poutama Trust, Re:ampd, Soda, South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT), The Good Day Matrix, Waikato Chamber of Commerce and Waipa District Council.

The audience was able to hear firsthand how receiving the right support can positively impact business success, with guest speaker & Again founder Wendy Quach sharing how Soda's support has helped her business flourish.

This was Soda’s second Power Lunch for 2024. Soda’s third and final Power Lunch for the year will feature a panel of RISE UP winners on 24 September.

