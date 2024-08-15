Easy Crypto Launches New Australian Wallet Aimed At First-Time Crypto Investors

Image/Supplied.

With over AUD$2 billion in total sales to date, Easy Crypto today announces the launch of a new 'beginner wallet' aimed at Australians looking for an easier way to buy, swap, hold and sell their crypto.

Easy Crypto, New Zealand’s largest non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding its trans Tasman presence in Australia with their first Australian wallet aimed at those new to crypto. The Easy Crypto Wallet has been designed to deliver the simplest and the safest experience for anyone looking to manage their own cryptocurrency. It acts as ‘one wallet for all your crypto’ – offering investors a broad breadth of 50 popular coins backed by the latest security and recovery technology – all within a single simple app.

While there are other crypto wallets on the market aimed at seasoned crypto investors familiar with the technical processes and jargon of the sector, Easy Crypto’s wallet is designed specifically to meet crypto beginner’s needs. It aims to onboard the next wave of first-time crypto investors by simplifying buying, selling, swapping and storing crypto and its hundreds of thousands of current users can testify to this.

Easy Crypto’s all-in-one wallet was originally launched in New Zealand in November 2023.

Demand for crypto wallets is growing in line with increasing institutional adoption of the asset and acceptance of crypto as a viable investment option. In 2023, the total number of crypto wallet users globally was 84.02 million, up from 76.32 million in 2021 (source: Polaris Research).

There is growing investor appeal for everyday Australians of all ages investing in crypto but many would-be consumers don’t know where to start. An estimated 1 in 5 Australians currently own crypto with many more expected to move into crypto investments in the coming years.

“There are a plethora of wallets and competitors in this space; but most are focused on catering to what the industry calls 'crypto bros' - the experienced crypto core. These wallets are not easy to use; and haven’t been designed for beginners who don't want to miss out on the next crypto bull run,” explains Paul Quickenden, Chief Commercial Officer at Easy Crypto.

Recognising that first time crypto investors want to be able to 'buy' and 'safely store' their crypto with ease and confidence has been key to the new wallet design. Every button and function in the Easy Crypto wallet has been road-tested with a range of consumers of all ages, backgrounds and genders.

“Easy Crypto believes our new all-in-one wallet will aid a seamless ‘onramp’ to crypto. Our Easy Crypto wallet puts you in control as customers hold their own coins, not Easy Crypto, so we remove any middlemen and give users complete certainty of where their crypto is”’ added Paul.

In addition, consumers won’t have to worry about losing their wallet access thanks to cutting edge security and recovery features. This means consumers are safeguarded from the complicated seed phrases associated with traditional crypto wallets. This includes bringing enterprise grade security technology like multi-party computation (MPC), to a consumer wallet.

“With over 1 million Australians looking to invest in crypto assets in the coming year, Easy Crypto wants to help make this more accessible by actively supporting the next generation of crypto-curious investors to get on board faster and reach that next million sooner,” adds Paul.

To experience the Easy Crypto Wallet and take control of your digital assets, visit wallet.easycrypto.com or download the app via Google Play store or the Apple App store. http://wallet.easycrypto.com

About Easy Crypto

Now expanding into Australia, with the recent release of a new crypto wallet, Easy Crypto is New Zealand's leading cryptocurrency retail platform offering customers a safe, secure and simple way to buy, sell and trade more than 160 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and many more. Launched in 2018 by siblings Janine and Alan Grainger, Easy Crypto has since transacted over NZD$2.2 billion in total sales to date. Easy Crypto’s mission is to make crypto assets accessible and understandable for all, so everyone can get involved in the cryptocurrency market. Easy Crypto is headquartered in New Zealand with a growing international footprint that so far includes Australia and South Africa.

© Scoop Media

