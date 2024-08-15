Property Brokers Takes Top Honours In Three Categories Ahead Of Competitors At The REINZ Awards For Excellence

We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Property Brokers has once again made a significant mark at the REINZ Awards for Excellence. We were honoured to receive multiple awards and recognitions, further solidifying our position as real estate industry leaders.

One of the standout moments of the evening was winning the Innovation Award for our groundbreaking Digital Solutions platform. This award recognises our continuous drive to innovate and improve the way we do business. Our platform, developed in Palmerston North, has truly transformed our operations, making processes smoother and delivering an enhanced experience for our clients across all branches.

"We're proud to lead real estate innovation and set new industry standards. This platform has unified our data, streamlined operations, and provided real-time insights. The advanced features have empowered our team to make better decisions, improve client interactions, and significantly boost property management outcomes, including a 100% increase in Healthy Homes compliance," said Mike Williamson, Digital Manager at Property Brokers.

We are also incredibly proud of Jason Rickard from our Ashburton branch, named Individual Rural Rising Star Salesperson of the Year, and Bridget Francis from our Palmerston North branch, honoured as Residential Property Manager - Business Development Manager of the Year. Jason and Bridget's dedication, expertise, and client-first approach have quickly made them standout talents in their respective fields. Their recognition reflects the exceptional professionals we are fortunate to have on our team.

We are equally proud to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of our teams and individuals who were finalists in various prestigious categories:

Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) - Large : Property Brokers Palmerston North

: Property Brokers Palmerston North Sustainability Award : Property Brokers Palmerston North

: Property Brokers Palmerston North Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) - Large : Property Brokers Palmerston North

: Property Brokers Palmerston North Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) - Medium : Property Brokers Whanganui

: Property Brokers Whanganui Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) - Small : Property Brokers Waipukurau

: Property Brokers Waipukurau Rural Office of the Year - Small : Property Brokers Feilding and Property Brokers Ashburton

: Property Brokers Feilding and Property Brokers Ashburton Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year - Highest Sales Volume : Matt Oliver, Property Brokers Waipukurau

: Matt Oliver, Property Brokers Waipukurau Individual Rural Salesperson of the Year: Greg Jopson, Property Brokers Ashburton and Gareth Cox, Property Brokers Darfield

These finalists represent the dedication, expertise, and high standards that define Property Brokers. Their accomplishments are a testament to our entire team's hard work and commitment.

"We’re fiercely proud of the standard of service we deliver every day, and to have that recognised is incredibly rewarding. The dedication, passion, and hard work of our Property Brokers team make these awards possible – they belong to all of us," said Guy Mordaunt.

The 2024 REINZ Awards for Excellence showcased 46 awards across various categories, spotlighting the incredible talent and dedication within New Zealand's real estate industry.

This year, a new Sustainability Award was introduced, highlighting the importance of environmentally conscious practices in our field. It is inspiring to see our industry taking steps towards a more sustainable future.

Winning these awards is more than just a moment of recognition; it's a celebration of our collective hard work and a reflection of the values that drive us daily. As a proudly locally owned and operated Kiwi business with over 90 locations across regional New Zealand, we remain committed to delivering exceptional real estate services and continuing our journey of innovation and excellence.

© Scoop Media

