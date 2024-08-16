Anthem Named Finalist Twice In SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

Integrated communications and marketing agency Anthem is thrilled to be named a finalist in two categories in Provoke Media’s SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 for its work with the aged care and transport sectors.

The only independent New Zealand agency to make the finalist list, Anthem’s integrated campaign, ‘The Domino Effect’, for the Aged Care Association made the Public Affairs category shortlist. Its work highlighted underfunding and significant challenges in aged care, resulting in policy commitments in the Coalition Government agreement.

Growing support for aerial cable cars as a compelling public transport option for Doppelmayr, the world’s leading ropeways transport business, has resulted in the second finalist nod, in the Transport and Logistics category.

Carolyn Kerr, Anthem Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, says it is an honour to make the shortlist in the SABRE Asia Pacific Awards, which is recognition of the tangible results achieved for the communities that will benefit now and in the future.

“Our team is extremely proud of the impact these purpose-led campaigns have had - exceeding the goals set and delivering demonstrable social change and business results. For Aged Care, this was achieving pay parity for aged care nurses with hospital nurses and crucial government policy commitments. For Doppelmayr, we have helped the business to successfully position aerial cable cars as a highly innovative, sustainable, accessible and affordable public transport solution with key transport, infrastructure, and local and central government leaders.”

Earlier this year, Anthem’s work with the Aged Care Association also resulted in a global award in the PR Week Awards (Not for Profit category), a Gold Award in the PR Awards Asia-Pacific in the Public Affairs category, and multiple awards in this year’s PRINZ awards for both clients.

The full list of SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 finalists can be found here, with winners announced on 16 September in Singapore.

