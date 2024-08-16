Levi Fawcett, CEO Of Partly, Announced As The Overall Winner Of The Inaugural New Zealand Leadership Awards

Levi Fawcett CEO Partly and winner of both Entrepreneur Leadership Award and Overall Most Incredible Award winner (Photo/Supplied)

Levi Fawcett, CEO of Partly, emerged as the overall winner of the inaugural New Zealand Leadership Awards, presented by Robert Walters and supported by New Zealand Rugby.

Partly, targets a $1.6 trillion global opportunity in the automotive industry, aiming to connect the world's automotive parts through a comprehensive database. Under Levi's leadership, Partly has experienced rapid growth, with a record-breaking Series A fundraise of $36 million, marking it as New Zealand's largest Series A to date.

The New Zealand Leadership Awards celebrated outstanding leadership across ten categories, with over 630 nominations received. A distinguished panel of 31 experts from the business and community sectors, including four Knights, three Dames, and industry game changers such as Sir Peter Beck from Rocket Lab and Hnry’s Co-founder and CEO James Fuller, evaluated the nominations.

Ratu Mataira Founder & CEO Openstar Technologies - Winner of Emerging Leader Award (Photo/Supplied)

The New Zealand Leadership Award 2024 category winners are:

SME Business Leadership Award Nicola Taylor – Co-Founder – Tax Traders & Taxi

Community Leadership Award Charlotte Gibson – Chairperson – Te Poho-O-Rawiri Marae

Innovation Leadership Award John Rendall – Head of Technology and Innovation – Animation Research Limited

ED&I Leadership Award –- Sarah Archer – Head of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion – Chorus NZ

Entrepreneur Leadership Award - Levi Fawcett – CEO – Partly

Public Sector Leadership Award - Joint Winners Debbie Power – Chief Executive – Ministry of Social Development

Carolyn Tremain – Chief Executive – Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

Māori Leadership Award - Hamilton Donna Flavell – CEO – Waikato-Tainui

Pasifika Leadership Award – Joint Winners Paul Retimanu – Chairman – Pacific Business Trust Nina Nawalowalo – Artistic Director – The Conch Charitable Trust

Sustainability Business Award - John Berry – CEO – Pathfinder Asset Management

Large Business Leadership Awards - Paul Newfield, CEO – Morrison

Most Incredible Emerging Leader Award - Ratu Mataira – Founder & CEO – OpenStar Technologies

Most Incredible Leader Award - Levi Fawcett – CEO – Partly

© Scoop Media

