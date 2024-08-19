New BusinessNZ Chief Executive

The BusinessNZ Board has appointed Katherine Rich as new Chief Executive of BusinessNZ.

Katherine Rich is a significant leader in the business community, with a number of Board chair and member roles, CEO roles with leading industry associations, and three terms as Member of Parliament, following earlier business roles in marketing and management.

Announcing the appointment BusinessNZ President Andrew Hunt said Mrs Rich’s experience and leadership profile would create strong value, continuing BusinessNZ’s record of successful advocacy and adding to its legacy of delivering a strong voice for members.

Katherine Rich succeeds Kirk Hope who is leaving the position after 9 years to take up the position of CEO of the Financial Services Council.

Mrs Rich said Kirk Hope had led the organisation strongly through a period of growth, consolidation, and unprecedented change.

Katherine Rich takes up the role at BusinessNZ in September.

Note: The BusinessNZ Network including BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central, Business Canterbury and Business South, represents and provides services to thousands of businesses, small and large, throughout New Zealand.

