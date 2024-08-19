Hospice West Auckland And Davis Funerals Announce Gold Partnership Agreement

Hospice West Auckland is proud to announce the signing of a Gold Partnership with leading Auckland funeral services provider Davis Funerals. This agreement marks a new chapter in Davis Funerals’ extensive history supporting Hospice West Auckland.

Founded in 1985 as a registered charitable trust, Hospice West Auckland provides free specialist palliative care to the wider West Auckland region through holistic care that focuses on dignity, compassion, and optimising quality of life. “The high standard of care and support we provide to patients, whānau and caregivers is made possible through the generosity of our supporters, and we are deeply grateful to the Davis Funerals team for recognising and enabling this,” says Hospice West Auckland CEO, Dean Kelly. “This partnership will have a significant impact on our ability to continue supporting our West Auckland community in their times of need.”

For over 80 years Davis Funerals have provided memorable and meaningful funeral services for New Zealand families. As one of Auckland’s most trusted funeral providers, they specialise in creating unique legacies of compassion and support for families, serving the community with respect and dignity.

This Gold Partnership agreement is a reflection of both organisations’ shared values and commitment to supporting the West Auckland community when it is needed most. “We are excited to see this further advancement in the long standing, and deeply valued relationship which Davis has enjoyed with Hospice West Auckland.” Michael Powell (General Manager, Davis Funerals).

