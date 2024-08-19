2024 Sustainable Business Awards Entries Open With New Categories

Entries for the 2024 Sustainable Business Awards are now open, with new categories to recognise the pioneers driving bold action and groundbreaking innovation.

Entry is free and open to all.

For more than two decades, the Sustainable Business Awards have recognised businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability. They are Aotearoa New Zealand’s pre-eminent sustainability awards.

An exciting new suite of Award categories is being rolled out over the next two years to align with the Sustainable Business Network’s mission to drive transformative change. Two progressive categories are now open for entry, with the full line-up set to debut in 2025.

Rachel Brown ONZM is CEO and Founder of the Sustainable Business Network. She says: “In the face of unprecedented environmental and social challenges, it's time for a paradigm shift. Sustainability as usual isn’t enough. That’s why we’re changing the focus of these Awards.

“Going forward, the Sustainable Business Awards will spotlight the pioneers whose actions and innovations inspire others to think differently and act courageously. We want the business community to see what’s possible and be inspired to take that bold leap.

“In the words of our dear friend, colleague and former Head Judge, the late Rod Oram, “we need to do everything, everywhere, all at once”. We want these Awards to be the ultimate inspiration to see that happen.”

The new categories for 2024 are:

Transformational Leadership – visionary leaders (individuals or teams) championing long-term, transformational changes towards a regenerative circular economy.

– visionary leaders (individuals or teams) championing long-term, transformational changes towards a regenerative circular economy. Disruptive Innovation – groundbreaking products, services, technologies or business models designed with sustainability and circular economy principles at their core.

Rachel says: “We’re simplifying the entry process this year – one streamlined entry form is all it takes. This approach empowers us to reset, build stronger partnerships and ensure that next year’s awards reflect the urgency and innovation our planet demands.

“Right now, we’re calling on the trailblazers of 2024. We’re seeking individuals, teams and organisations that are leading the charge with bold action and groundbreaking innovation.”

Entry is free and open to all across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Entries close on Friday 20 September 2024. The winners will be announced at a celebration in November.

The sponsor for the Sustainable Business Awards 2024 is NZI.

To find out more, or to enter the Sustainable Business Awards, go to www.sustainable.org.nz/sustainable-business-awards.

