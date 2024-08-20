QT Queenstown Welcomes Chef Christopher Will

Christopher Will. Photo/Supplied.

QT Queenstown has appointed award-winning chef, Christopher Will, to lead the hotel’s culinary programme, overseeing Reds Bar, Bazaar Interactive Marketplace, Room Service by QT, conferencing and events.

Chris brings a wealth of experience to the hotel’s dining experiences from his time in Michelin-starred restaurants, working alongside Heston Blumenthal, Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsey. Closer to home, he worked in hatted establishments like The Sugar Club and Masu in Auckland with Peter Gordon and Nic Watt respectively. Chris is clear on his own unique vision and style, influenced by Japanese, Korean and South American flavours. He is firm that it’s not ‘fusion’ but combining flavours that work well together.

“For a while there, food was all about foams and dots on a plate, but my style is much more relaxed which resonates well with the modern diner. To me, fine dining isn’t about how many elements you have on a plate, it’s about showcasing the products and keeping things simple with nowhere to hide,” says Chris.

These cooking techniques come to the forefront at Reds Bar with a flavourful new menu using woodfire and charcoal. Chris’s vision for Reds is a place for relaxation and connection, sharing laughs and swapping stories over tasting plates designed to share, a wine list that heroes vineyards in the surrounding region, and cocktails which rival the view.

With humble beginnings as a kitchen hand in South Africa, Will has sharpened his knives in Dubai, London, Namibia, now settling in Queenstown to make his mark on the local dining scene.

“Queenstown is such a magical place to live, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that my place of work is a restaurant on the 6th floor of QT Queenstown – I know the view will never get old. QT has always been a brand I’ve admired because it's a hotel that is a bit more out of the box, which suits my style just fine. The

team here are incredible and they’re on board to approach things in a unique way. I’m excited for diners to experience what we’ve come up with in the kitchen,” says Chris.

Jeremy Black, General Manager of QT Queenstown, says, “We’re excited to have Chris step into the kitchen and bring his own flair to Reds, as well as the hotels’ room service menu and our conference offering. His experience all over the world means regardless of whether our guests are visiting from across the globe or just down the road, they’re in for a real treat with Chris at the helm.”

The new menu is available at Reds Bar, QT Queenstown, open 7 days from 2pm – late.

