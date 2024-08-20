Tourism Industry Hones In On Visitor Experience

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) is pleased to announce the theme and keynote speakers for this year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa, taking place on 6 November 2024 at Cordis Auckland.

Widely regarded as tourism’s must-attend thought leadership event, Tourism Summit Aotearoa is a key event on the annual tourism calendar, bringing together more than 300 business and industry leaders from around New Zealand.

This year’s theme, ‘Visitor Experience (VX) in a Changing World,’ reflects the need for tourism businesses to continually enhance how they engage with visitors to deliver exceptional and authentic experiences in line with international travel trends.

"Tourism operators need to look at ways to elevate their visitor experience to ensure we keep New Zealand high on travellers' bucket lists,” said Rebecca Ingram, TIA chief executive. “Our goal is to address the evolving expectations of today’s visitors and provide actionable insights for our industry.”

The Summit will feature prominent keynote speakers, including:

Amanda Stevens, an international expert from Australia, known for her impactful presentations on enhancing visitor experiences. Her “mind-blowing” presentation provides actionable insights and solid takeaways for building better guest experiences.

Frances Valintine CNZM, Founder & Board Director of academyEX, will delve into “How Technology and Changing Demographics are Reimagining Social Experiences.” Frances will explore how shifts in social interaction, the rise of the conscious consumer and the quest for authenticity are shaping investment decisions and tourism experiences.

The Summit will begin with keynote addresses by Rebecca Ingram (TIA), Hon. Matt Doocey (Minister for Tourism and Hospitality), Air New Zealand and Tourism

New Zealand, providing essential insights into the current state of the tourism industry.

The Summit will be followed in the evening by the New Zealand Tourism Awards, celebrating outstanding tourism businesses and individuals, with 14 award winners to be announced at the gala dinner event.

For more details and to register, visit:

Tourism Summit Aotearoa: https://go.tia.org.nz/e/949662/2024-08-19/wd44lj/948244797/h/EUfENy5ZNTwACauey_akCDiBwnXNjf5a44RUaDa4J9I

New Zealand Tourism Awards: https://go.tia.org.nz/e/949662/2024-08-19/wd44lq/948244797/h/EUfENy5ZNTwACauey_akCDiBwnXNjf5a44RUaDa4J9I

Air New Zealand, Kiwi Wonder Tours, TINZT, Tourism New Zealand, and Host City Partner Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

About TIA

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is New Zealand tourism’s peak industry body. We are the only independent association that represents all sectors of New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.

TIA has about 1300 member businesses from across the industry, ranging from small owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates and international hotel chains.

TIA is deeply involved in discussions on recovery and what the future of tourism in New Zealand will look like and led the development of New Zealand's Tourism Strategy Tourism 2050 – A Blueprint for Impact.

TIA leads the implementation of the industry's Tourism Sustainability Commitment which aims to see every New Zealand tourism business contributing positively to our people and cultures, our environment and our economy and has launched akiaki.nz to advance the knowledge and business capability of tourism businesses.

TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand Tourism Awards, Discussing Tourism regional events and the Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

