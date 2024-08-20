Advantage NZ Wins SentinelOne APJ Partner Of The Year (Again), Signs Up For Sovereignty-Friendly Platform Pro

In a week of wins for Advantage New Zealand, the company was named SentinelOne Asia Pacific Japan Partner of the Year, while also leading the pack in signing up for the vendor’s Platform Pro service located in a new virtual data centre in Australia. With this new service, Advantage is enhancing its offerings to companies for the delivery of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions underpinning better cybersecurity.

Advantage managing director Brad Pearpoint says winning the APJ-wide award for the second time running is satisfying. “APJ is a pretty wide region and there’s no shortage of competition in the other SentinelOne providers,” he noted.

“We take a dual focus at Advantage: the security of our customers is top priority. Achieving that depends on a similarly sharp focus on our vendors; only the best software and services are good enough but achieving optimal results rests on investing our time and effort in certification, training, and capability. It’s a two-way street and securing this award again this year shows we’re in the driver’s seat.”

However, there’s no time for complacency in the cybersecurity space which is why Advantage was the ‘first cab off the rank’ in signing up for Platform Pro. As it is now delivered from SentinelOne’s new Sydney-based virtual data centre, Platform Pro offers complete data localisation for Local Compliance and adherence to data sovereignty laws and regulations.

Jason Duerden, Regional Director, ANZ at SentinelOne said that as cyberattacks become more widespread and complex, it is imperative for organisations to have access to advanced, intelligence-based solutions. “We understand the requirements faced by local agencies and XDR is the answer to detect, respond to and remediate threats in a real-time, compliant way.”

The service is Australian Signals Directorate Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) accredited, and as a Unified Security Solution combines endpoint protection, cloud security, AI driven threat detection with analytical data ingestion into a single console. The result is simplified management for improved security outcomes.

“Among the many challenges with cybersecurity – which is defence – is the sheer scale of the threat surface which necessitates a multitude of products and services for effective protection,” said Pearpoint. “With SentinelOne XDR the driving force is simplification so any gaps between these services and products are shut down.”

He described Platform Pro as a critical step in the journey with SentinelOne. “It elevates Advantage to the same status as global systems integrators and distributors, giving our customers the highest level of product access and flexibility to meet their needs.”

With Platform Pro, Advantage offers managed XDR services, leveraging the proximity of the Australian data centre for faster response times. Tailored Data Management offers control over data retention, while ingesting volumes at the account level allows for more precise, customer-specific data management strategies. And the integration of security services from Australia and New Zealand ensures that Advantage can scale offerings according to the needs of individual customers.

More broadly, Pearpoint said Advantage has not only moved to Platform Pro, but all other SentinelOne services will be migrated to the new Australian virtual data centre. “That’s part of our commitment to servicing the region using ANZ resources wherever possible.”

About Advantage

Advantage is an award-winning national Managed Security Services Provider and Managed Service Provider delivering a full range of services including Managed Networks and Private Cloud. Operating a dedicated Security Operations Centre/Network Operations Centre, Advantage works with organisations across New Zealand, Australia and further afield to understand strategic vision, identify, and deliver appropriate future-ready technology solutions.

A proudly New Zealand owned and operated company with a history spanning nearly 4 decades, Advantage is trusted with creating a world where IT just works, data is secure, and its clients focus on their core businesses. Palmerston North-headquartered Advantage employs more than 70 people in offices across the North Island.

