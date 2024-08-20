Man Wins $1 Million On First Ticket Ever Bought

An Auckland man is ‘absolutely amazed,’ after winning himself a sweet $1 million with Lotto First Division on the first ticket he has ever bought.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, downloaded the MyLotto App and purchased his first ticket after hearing his colleagues talking about last week’s $44.67 million winners on the way home from work.

“I’ve never bought a ticket before but when I heard about that incredible big win, I thought I’d give it a go, so I downloaded the app, signed up, and bought my first ever ticket – a Triple Dip.

“I never in my dreams thought I’d win though!” Said the man.

After the draw on Saturday night, the man checked his emails and saw one from MyLotto that prompted him to check his ticket.

“It said the results were in, so I logged in to my account and watched the virtual draw.

“All of the numbers on one line circled and turned blue… and then I saw all the zeroes at the top… I was totally shocked,” he said.

“I never thought I’d have an amount like this in my life – let alone win it!”

As the man was a first-time player, he didn’t fully trust what he was seeing, so he called his father-in-law to help him check.

“My father-in-law helped me check my account and when he saw it, he was gobsmacked.

“He said, ‘yes, you have won, and what an amazing prize to win!’ He was so happy for me.”

The man hasn’t celebrated his win yet – other than taking himself out for a nice coffee – but has been busy planning what he will do with his prize.

“I want to use it wisely and manage it well, so it lasts a long time.

“I will set my family up with a home in the future, but for now I am going to invest it.”

Notes:

The winning $1 million Lotto First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday 17 August.

The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This winner is the 36th millionaire of 2024.

