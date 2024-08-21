Climate Change & Business Conference Set To Deliver Impressive Programme In A Crucial Year For Climate Policy

The 16th annual Climate Change & Business Conference, coming up on 9-10 September in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, falls at a critical time for Aotearoa New Zealand as the country determines its next set of emissions reduction budgets and targets.

Delivered in partnership between the Environmental Defence Society (EDS), the Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC), the long-standing conference will bring together hundreds of delegates for two days of kōrero around timely and relevant topics including the role of government and business in the transition, climate adaptation and resilience, transition planning, international trade and competition, nature, and the latest clean technologies and solutions.

This year's programme will feature nearly 35 different sessions and over 100 New Zealand-based and international speakers, bringing valuable global insights to the table and applying them to Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique political, economic and cultural context.

Joëlle Gergis, award-winning Australian climate scientist and writer, will be delivering a keynote presentation on the global transition to net zero and what stands between us and 1.5.

"The science is telling us we’re not moving fast enough, and the Pacific is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world when it comes to our changing climate.

"We know we have the tools and technology to get there. We need to keep looking at things like our use of fossil fuels, the scaling up of renewable energy, electrification of transport, and the rehabilitation of deforested land."

There will also be several leading business voices offering an international perspective to the conversation, including Mirja Viinanen, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Australia and New Zealand.

"Business has huge influence through what it takes to the market and to consumers, and it also has an enormous amount to gain by leveraging the opportunities presented by the transition. Investing in sustainable solutions (and at pace) makes financial sense, not only for organisations, but also for government and for households."

Westpac NZ is supporting the Conference as a Foundation Sponsor for an 8th year. Westpac NZ Head of Sustainable Finance Joanna Silver will be participating in a panel on access to global markets for climate capital, and says the annual conference is an important opportunity for those leading climate action at their organisations to collaborate.

"Climate change poses a systemic and financial risk and requires joined-up, collective action to tackle the challenges and unlock the opportunities," Ms Silver says.

"We’re pleased to continue our support of the conference, which brings together business, government and civil society to connect, learn from and inspire one another, and work together to go further and faster."

This year, the Conference also welcomes Beca as a Foundation Sponsor. Beca CEO Amelia Linzey recently joined the Advisory Board of SBC, and will be moderating a panel at the Conference on how business and government can work in unison to accelerate the transition.

"We all have a role to play in transitioning Aotearoa to a low emissions economy, which makes connection points like the Climate Change & Business Conference all the more crucial.

"Beca has supported the Conference for a number of years, and we are delighted to come on board this year as a Foundation Sponsor to support the continuity of this great event through the current economic environment."

Registrations for the 2024 Climate Change & Business Conference close on 3 September. Full programme details and a list of speakers can be found on the conference website.

