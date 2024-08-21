Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wood Processors And Manufacturers Association Of NZ Announces New Chair Appointment

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: WPMA

Don Hammond, New Independent WPMA Chair (Photo/Supplied)

The Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of NZ (WPMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hammond to the role of independent Chair effective 9 September 2024.

Hammond is the current Independent Chair of Phytos, a Fonterra Cooperative Council member, was a shareholder and Chair of a sawmilling and value add timber business, the inaugural Government appointed chair for the Game Animal Council, an independent director of the Bioprotection Centre of Research Excellence at Lincoln and has been chair on the board of various private companies with many of these in the forestry space.

Don has interests across forestry, aviation, property, horticulture and dairy farming. He says ‘I believe my knowledge of and experience within the forest side of the sector has the potential to bring a different paradigm to WPMA and assist in creating synergies which will allow greater benefit for all parties’.

Mark Ross, WPMA’s Chief Executive, said, “On behalf of the board we are delighted to have Don as our new Chair. He is a highly reputable governance professional with experience in various industries, including wood products and forestry. With the sector having a significant role to play in New Zealand’s future direction Don’s leadership, strategic thinking and clarity of purpose will assist in steering wood processing and manufacturing into our next stage of economic growth and sustainability.”

The WPMA Board would like to acknowledge and thank the outgoing Chair, John Eastwood, for his outstanding contribution to WPMA.

