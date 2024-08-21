The Height Of Fashion - Chic Coastal Retreat Offers Prime Investment Opportunity At Coromandel’s Hahei Beach

(Photo/Supplied) (Photo/Supplied)

Discover a captivating seaside villa on sought-after Hahei Beach, brought to life by well known Kiwi fashion designer Annah Stretton.

Blending Mediterranean allure with mid-century sophistication, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, along with its separate studio, epitomises refined coastal living.

“The beach is just a short walk down a lovely pathway and straight down to the sand. The house itself is north facing, so you get all day sun with sea views.” says Bayleys salesperson Lea Jurkovich.

Sitting on a generous 832sqm (more or less) parcel of prime land, 93 Grange Road has been masterfully transformed by Stretton’s creative vision.

“It’s very much Annah’s signature style. It’s very eclectic, which is unique for Hahei, with all of the design elements together creating something pretty spectacular.”

The renovation showcases the perfect blend of style and comfort, featuring a customised kitchen, double-glazed windows, plush Axminster carpets, bespoke lighting, polished concrete floors, and custom drapes.

“This property is very much one of a kind. You won’t find anything else quite like it on the market.”

An expansive, sun-soaked deck offers breathtaking views, ideal for unwinding or hosting guests, while the separate studio - with its private deck, adds a luxurious touch of seclusion.

“It’s a very harmonious setting. You walk in and immediately want to take a big deep breath, sit down, relax and take it all in.”

Additional amenities include two single garages, ample space for boat parking, and an adjacent allotment with mature fruit trees, enhancing the property’s appeal. For year-round comfort, the home is also equipped with a log burner and a heat pump, making it a cozy retreat even during cooler months.

Whether you’re looking for a chic holiday home, a profitable rental investment, or both, this versatile property offers a wealth of possibilities.

“It’s right on the pathway to Cathedral Cove which is soon to be reopened. It’s an incredibly popular spot and offers so much opportunity for Airbnb rental guests.”

A coastal playground and favourite holiday destination among many, Hahei offers a mix of coastal activities and delightful shops and eateries in the township.

This villa isn’t just a property - it’s a gateway to an elegant coastal lifestyle. Seize the opportunity to invest in a location that promises premium holiday returns.

93 Grange Road, Hahei is being marketed for sale by tender closing 4pm 19 September 2024.

To view the listing for 93 Grange Road, Hahei.

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/lea-jurkovich

© Scoop Media