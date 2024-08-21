Emma Daines Named Jury President For Production & Post-Production And Music Video - Good Things Come To Those Who Enter

(20 August 2024) This year, Emma Daines is taking over the reins as the 2024 Jury President for Production & Post-Production and Music Video. No stranger to producing award winning work, Emma is the Founder, CEO and Executive Producer who started Fin Design + Effects Sydney. Emma and her 10-member jury, from top Production as well as Post-Production houses, and agencies in the world, will see every piece of work submitted, as all judging will be done onsite, with no offsite pre-judging, for absolute fairness and transparency.

The world of advertising awards was built around celebrating the idea, not the execution. But, today the way in which ads are made is so advanced, and the ideas so reliant upon creating the impossible, it takes many individual skills and expertise to make each campaign a reality.

Barbara Levy, President of LIA says, “If production and post-production companies want to bring home, in the words of Ogilvy Germany’s Stephan Vogel, ‘one of the most spectacular and most prestigious statues you can ever have on your shelf,’ it’s up to them to enter the work they created into the Production and Post-Production categories.”

It has been 25 years since Guinness “Surfer” made its debut on television. Counted among UK’s best commercials by Channel 4, The Sunday Times, The Independent, and ITV, the TVC combines elements from Herman Melville’s ‘Moby Dick’, Walter Crane’s painting ‘Neptune’s Horses’, and a dance track ‘Phat Planet’ by Leftfield.

“And the drummer hit the beat with all his heart.”

The filming itself, not to be too dramatic, was a matter of risking life and limb. The cameramen were hanging off speedboats and boards. The scenes were shot with big cameras and big waves. But It’s not just the giant swirling waves. It’s all the details – white horses, the weathered surfer with a missing tooth and the muffled drum beat that synced with the blood pounding in your head as you watched in anticipation. Every element – the script, the visuals, the absence of color, the raw appeal, the music, the pace, the casting, the direction – all fit together. Like a perfectly colored-matched Rubik’s cube.

Top creative people have called this ad a masterclass in originality, craft and entertainment. The product truth was executed in a way that was groundbreaking.

But it wouldn’t have happened if the agency, production and post-production and music people didn’t “take the drop”, as they say in surfing. Taking the drop happens in everyday life. Just as a surfer needs to make a decision on when to drop into a wave – too late and the wave will be too steep; too early and the surfer will stand and miss the wave – to know when to seize an opportunity before it is missed.

It is no exaggeration that since the production and airing of that commercial, the agency and production house have been helped by the success of this piece of work. They have risen to the top of their game. Guinness ‘Surfer’ won more awards that any other in 1999.

“Here’s to your dream.”

“Tick followed tock followed tick followed tock followed tick.”

Don’t wait. Entry system closes on 30th August, 2024.

Notes:

London International Awards (LIA) is a Creative Awards Festival, established in 1986, by Barbara Levy, President.

LIA stands as a champion of the creative process, creatives themselves, and of course, great creative ideas and executions. We are proud to award the best creative work each year in all forms of media: Advertising, Design, Package Design, Data, Technology, Craft, Health, Pharma, Music, PR, Innovation, Strategy, B2B and much more.

That’s why every year, LIA invites industry leaders and trendsetters on both the creative and client side, assembling the most celebrated people for 10 days of judging in Las Vegas. To cut through the thousands of entries to get to the metal, you need the best jurors from diverse communities – not just meeting DEI standards but having true representation from across the regions, companies, networks, holding companies, independent companies to clients.

All members on our diverse global jury panels, including the Jury Presidents, judge all entries in their respective competitions with the exception to work that they personally collaborated on or was entered from their company. The LIA judging process requires that jurors are onsite for all judging from the first round through statue discussions. There is no pre-judging to narrow the entries.

The exclusive and sought-after, Creative LIAisons educational program, funded by LIA, was implemented in 2012, as a way of giving back to the industry that supports us. Our mission is to develop, educate, inspire and nurture emerging talent. That in a nutshell is the driving purpose behind the Creative LIAisons initiative. What began as a vision in 2012, became a zeal which crystallized into the Creative LIAisons Global Coaching Academy. This game-changing training academy is a powerful springboard for the current and next generation of talent. Consisting of both onsite and virtual programs, approximately 300 Creative LIAisons Mentees participate annually.

