NZIF Celebrates Don Hammond's Appointment As Chair Of WPMA: Highlighting The Essential Role Of Professional Foresters

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) is delighted to congratulate Don Hammond, a Fellow of the NZIF, on his recent appointment as the independent Chair of the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of New Zealand (WPMA). Don's extensive experience across the forestry sector and his commitment to sustainable management make him an ideal leader for this critical role.

Don Hammond brings a wealth of knowledge and governance experience to his new position, having served in various leadership roles across forestry and farming. His deep understanding of the forestry sector, combined with his strategic vision, will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the synergies between wood processing, manufacturing, and forest management. His appointment is a significant recognition of the expertise and influence professional foresters like Don bring to the broader industry.

"Don Hammond's appointment as Chair of WPMA is a tremendous achievement and a testament to his dedication to the forestry sector," said James Treadwell, President of the NZIF. "His leadership will be invaluable in guiding the wood processing and manufacturing industry towards greater economic growth and sustainability. This appointment also underscores the crucial role professional foresters and NZIF members play in every part of the sector, from sustainable forest management to innovative wood product development."

As the sector continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change, economic shifts, and technological advancements, the involvement of skilled professionals like Don Hammond is more important than ever. The NZIF believes the expertise and ethical standards upheld by its members are key to ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of New Zealand's forestry and wood processing industries.

The NZIF is proud to support its members in taking on leadership roles which shape the future of the forestry sector. We are confident Don's tenure as Chair of WPMA will lead to significant advancements for the industry and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for New Zealand.

We congratulate Don Hammond on his appointment and look forward to the positive impact of his leadership.

About NZIF

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) is the professional body for New Zealand’s forestry sector. It represents the interests of foresters, forest scientists, and other professionals involved in the management of all forests. The Institute advocates for sustainable forest management and promotes the role of forests of all types and forestry in mitigating climate change.

