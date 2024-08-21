Wine Industry’s Future Leaders Gear Up For The Young Viticulturist And Young Winemaker Annual National Finals

For the first time, the Young Viticulturist of the Year and the Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year will be announced on the same day on 29th August at the Wine Industry Celebration dinner being held at Te Papa.

Following regional competitions held throughout June and July, the national finalists will compete in Martinborough next week for these coveted titles. They also have the opportunity to take home some amazing prizes including a Ford Ranger for a year and a Leadership Week for the Young Viticulturist of the Year and a wine judging opportunity and a trip to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey cooperage in Burgundy for the Young Winemaker of the Year.

The Young Winemaker National Final is being held at Foley’s The Runholder on Tuesday 27 August. The Young Viticulturist National Final will take place the following day on Wednesday 28 August at Escarpment. Contestants, sponsors and judges will then head to Wellington, where the future leaders will deliver their thought provoking speeches and the winners announced.

The Young Winemaker finalists are: Katie Cameron from Escarpment, Nick Lamain from VinLink, Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone and Callum Scarborough from Felton Road.

The Young Viticulturist finalists are: Joe Stenberg from Te Mata, Leon Henson from Batch Winery, James Sutcliffe from Craggy Range, Anna Kirkland from Constellation Brands, Nick McArthur from Tiki Wine and Nina Downer from Felton Road.

The competitions are made possible thanks to generous sponsors.

The Young Viticulturist sponsors are: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Ford, Fruitfed Supplies, Agritrade, Clemens, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fendt, Indevin, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Waterforce, NZSVO, New Zealand Winegrowers and Winejobsonline.

The Young Winemaker sponsors are: Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Constellation Brands, Indevin, FMG, Lab Supply, Laffort, Tira Crown, Visy, Winejobsonline, New World, NZSVO, Pernod Ricard and New Zealand Winegrowers.

Note:

The Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition was launched in 2006. Entries are open to 30 years or under. The contestants must undergo a mix of practical and theoretical questions which include pruning, netting, machinery, pests and diseases, budgeting, nutrition, wine knowledge, trellising and an interview. They go head-to-head in the BioStart Hortisports race, a quiz round and also give a speech at the awards dinner.

Launched in 2015, the Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year competition is open to those under 30 years of age involved with wine production. The competition tests the contestants on a wide range of skills and knowledge required in the winemaking process. For example blending, laboratory tests, viticultural knowledge, tasting analysis, Health & Safety, presentation skills and market knowledge.

