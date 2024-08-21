Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Edwards Law Announces Rebranding To Edwards Sluiters Employment Lawyers

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Edwards Law

Photo/Supplied

Edwards Law- Employment Law Specialists is excited to announce its rebranding to Edwards Sluiters Employment Lawyers, effective immediately. This update reflects the firm’s continued commitment to excellence in employment law and highlights the outstanding contribution of Aishleen Sluiters, who holds a key leadership role within the firm.

Aishleen has a track record of delivering exceptional results and, alongside Blair Edwards, has been instrumental in shaping the firm's success. Our rebrand underscores her significant contributions and the firm's dedication to evolving in line with its core values and expertise.

Aishleen Sluiters’ Impact and Vision

With a career spanning over a decade in employment law, Aishleen has built a reputation for her deep understanding of complex employment issues and her unwavering commitment to our clients. Her leadership has not only strengthened the firm’s practice but has also driven its strategic vision forward in collaboration with Blair Edwards.

"I am honoured by this recognition and am excited about the future as Edwards Sluiters Employment Lawyers", said Aishleen Sluiters. "This rebranding represents a new chapter for our firm, reflecting our growth and ongoing dedication to providing exceptional legal services to our clients. I look forward to continuing to serve our clients along with our incredible team, with the same dedication and excellence that has defined our work."

