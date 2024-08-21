Statutory Managers Appointed To Du Val Group

At 18:00 on 21 August 2024, John Fisk, Stephen White and Lara Bennett of PwC New Zealand were appointed statutory managers of 70 entities associated with the Du Val property development group (“Du Val”). The statutory management suspends the Court-appointed interim receivership appointments that were made on 2 August 2024 for the majority of the Du Val group entities. A full list of the entities that are now in statutory management is attached to this release.

John Fisk, Partner, says, “We are keen to ensure construction works continue on the active construction projects Du Val has and that it is business as usual for the rental properties. Our initial focus will be to preserve and realise best value for all stakeholders. We will be communicating with all creditors and investors, and will be conducting a thorough investigation. We will provide creditors and investors with regular updates on the progress of the statutory management.”

Du Val is a developer of large-scale residential property projects in the Auckland area. The statutory management appointment was made following the submission of a report by PwC to the High Court. The initial receivers’ appointment was made by the High Court on application of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Please direct any further enquiries regarding the appointment to the FMA.

Du Val investors and creditors with questions on the statutory management process should contact PwC New Zealand at nz_duval@pwc.com.

Entities

Statutory Management - Core

Du Val Build to Rent Limited Partnership

Du Val Group NZ Limited

Du Val Mortgage Fund Limited Partnership

Du Val Property Group Limited

Statutory Management - Associated Persons

Alpha Centauri Limited Partnership

Bernards Star Limited Partnership

Du Val Commercial and Mixed-Use Fund Limited Partnership Du Val Development Fund No. 14 Limited Partnership

Du Val Education Limited Partnership

Du Val New Homes Limited Partnership

Du Val Opportunity Fund Limited Partnership

Earlsworth Limited Partnership

Edmonton Road Limited Partnership

Epsilon Tauri Limited Partnership

Hill Top Apartments Limited Partnership

Hillside Crossing Limited Partnership

Investment Portfolio Management Limited Partnership

Lalande Limited Partnership

Parry Limited Partnership

Sunnyvale Terraces Limited Partnership

Te Awa Terraces Limited Partnership

Theta Scorpii Limited Partnership

Trans-Tasman Pacific Limited Partnership

Wolf 359 Limited Partnership

Statutory Management - Subsidiaries

Amble Valley Limited (formerly Du Val Developments Limited) April Elements Limited (formerly DVFS LIMITED)

Blue Frame Holdings Limited (formerly Du Val Estates Limited) Blue River Holdings Limited (formerly Du Val Construction Limited) Clarke Media Group Limited

Curie GP Limited

Darwin GP Limited

Diamond Box Limited (formerly Du Val Fashion Limited)

Du Val BTR GP Limited

Du Val BTR Limited

Du Val Building Limited

Du Val Capital Partners Limited

Du Val Clubs Limited

Du Val CMUF GP Limited

Du Val CMUF Limited

Du Val GP 1 Limited

Du Val GP 10 Limited

Du Val GP 11 Limited

Du Val GP 4 Limited

Du Val GP 5 Limited

Du Val GP 7 Limited

Du Val GP 8 Limited

Du Val GP 9 Limited

Du Val GP Holdings Limited

Du Val GP Limited

Du Val Investments Limited

Du Val Land Limited

Du Val Management Limited

Du Val Property Management Limited

Einstein GP Limited

Farham Limited (formerly Du Val Holdings Limited)

Fiji Land Acquisition Limited

Flipping Lids Limited (formerly Due Val PT NZ Limited)

Franklin GP Limited

Galilei GP Limited

Get Started Limited (formerly Du Val Education GP Limited)

IPM General Partner Limited

Newton GP Limited

Orange Pineapple Limited (formerly Du Val Sales Limited)

Rising Holdings Limited (formerly Du Val HC Limited)

Shrub Holdings Limited (formerly Du Val Health GP Limited)

Techway Limited (formerly Du Val Corporate Services Limited)

Tribal Holdings Limited (formerly DVE LIMITED)

TTPP General Partner Limited

Water Alley Limited (formerly Du Val Architects Limited)

Woodle Limited (formerly Du Val Acquisitions Limited)

