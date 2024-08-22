Newmarket Business Association Launches New Podcast: NEWMARKET. Vox

(Photo/Supplied)

In an exciting first for a New Zealand town centre, the Newmarket Business Association (NBA) has today launched its inaugural podcast, NEWMARKET. Vox.

Following the nationwide expansion of its seasonal print magazine, the podcast is the latest step in the NBA’s commitment to positioning Newmarket as the go-to destination for New Zealanders looking for the very best in business, retail, hospitality and entertainment.

With episodes running for a snappy 30 minutes, NEWMARKET. Vox blends infotainment with an inside look into the latest goings-on in New Zealand’s premier precinct, encouraging listeners to explore the diverse offerings that make Newmarket stand out.

Released monthly, each episode will feature updates from Newmarket including new openings, incoming brands, and information on events. Understanding that people want to be both informed and entertained, at the core of every show will be a deep-dive interview with an inspiring business personality.

The first episode features renowned footwear designer Kathryn Wilson, whose Osborne Street store has become a Newmarket staple. Growing from a fledgling designer to an industry powerhouse, Kathryn shares insights accumulated over the 21-year tenure of her eponymous label.

With a single-minded goal of advocating for and supporting local businesses, the NBA is continuously looking to new and innovative ways to market the area, explains Chief Executive, Mark Knoff-Thomas.

“Newmarket is a microcosm of everything extraordinary about Auckland, and in fact New Zealand. Whether it’s international luxe brands to local boutiques, rooftop dining to cheap eats, kids’ stores to art galleries, dodgems to indoor surf pools, there’s always something new to discover here. With our new podcast, we’re making it easier than ever for people to tap into the pulse of the precinct, no matter where they are.”

“We’re lucky to have so many powerhouse brands and business leaders lining the streets of Newmarket. From the local business updates to showcasing the thought-provoking stories and successes shared by our guests, we’re looking to constantly elevate Newmarket as a destination, making it a must-do whether you’re a local or are visiting Auckland.”

NEWMARKET. Vox is available from 22nd August 2024 on Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio and see the full video interview on YouTube.

© Scoop Media

