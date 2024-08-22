Live And Free America’s Cup Coverage Begins Today

The most accessible America’s Cup coverage ever begins today on Stuff, Three and ThreeNow as Emirates Team New Zealand aims to defend the Auld Mug in Barcelona for Aotearoa.

Thanks to Toyota New Zealand, Kiwis will be able to watch every race of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup live and free as well as every race delayed and on-demand on Three, ThreeNow and on a bespoke America’s Cup hub on New Zealand’s number one digital news site stuff.co.nz.

The coverage - a partnership between Stuff, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ (WBD) and Emirates Team New Zealand - is proudly brought to viewers by Toyota New Zealand.

Every angle will be covered, with the racing broadcast feed drawing on dozens of cameras on the boats, on the water and in the air, microphones on the sailors and stunning AI-powered graphics.

In addition to the live racing, the dedicated AC37 hub on stuff.co.nz will capture all the action, news, insights, analysis, reaction and colour from Barcelona. Veteran America’s Cup journalist Todd Niall and journalist Lisette Reymer are among the team representing Stuff on the ground. They’ll also be reporting for ThreeNews as increasing numbers of Kiwis tune in to the country’s newest bulletin each night at 6pm.

With advertising packages in hot demand, Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich says the partnership brings unprecedented scale to America’s Cup coverage in Aotearoa.

“We are Aotearoa’s home of live and free sport, and our coverage together with WBD and Emirates Team New Zealand will be the most accessible and engaging that America’s Cup fans have ever seen.

“We’ve been hard at work designing, testing and optimising our dedicated America’s Cup hub on stuff.co.nz. Kiwis are going to love our live and lively approach with rich, engaging content, a seamless live and on-demand video experience and unrivalled opportunities to participate in the coverage.

“And none of this would have been possible without the tremendous support of our broadcast partner, Toyota, which has once again delivered for Kiwi fans. We’re pumped!”

Toyota New Zealand Assistant Vice President, Susanne Hardy, says they have a deep and long-standing connection to Emirates Team New Zealand.

“Having supported Emirates Team New Zealand for 32 years, we are proud to be sharing the spirit of the Cup with Kiwis. For Toyota New Zealand, it’s about showcasing innovation, collaboration, imagination and determination.

“Toyota New Zealand are proud to bring two months of, what’s bound to be, thrilling racing to Kiwis back home. Accessibility and community are integral to Toyota New Zealand, so

sponsoring, and making accessible, such an iconic sporting event for New Zealanders to feel part of, is very important to us.”

On the eve of racing in Barcelona, Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said: “We are a proud and innovative kiwi team flying the flag for New Zealand on the global stage here in Barcelona and are really excited to be working with Stuff and WBD to be bringing a new and fresh and innovative approach to the most accessible America’s Cup coverage ever. It is going to be an action packed two months of racing and with Stuff and WBD we are certain all kiwis across New Zealand can watch the racing and be kept up to date with the news out of Barcelona at any time in any way they want.”

Juliet Peterson, WBD VP Head of Networks ANZ said: “The big moment is finally here for our men’s, women’s and youth teams in Barcelona, and together with Stuff, Emirates Team New Zealand and our broadcast partner Toyota, we are beyond excited to be covering all the action. While we will continue to bring audiences the magic of gathering around the TV to watch the racing, the days of being limited to following on one platform, at one time, are well and truly behind us. As well as being great news for viewers, this unprecedented level of accessibility has also resulted in an overwhelming response from our advertising partners, with our commercial packs almost sold out.”

The America’s Cup hub is live on stuff.co.nz today, ThreeNews will cross live to Barcelona tonight at 6pm and the first race begins at midnight.

