Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Biosecurity New Zealand Temporarily Suspends All Australian Imported Tomatoes

Friday, 23 August 2024, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Biosecurity New Zealand has temporarily suspended all Australian tomato imports, to be reviewed in seven days, after the detection of tomato brown rugose fruit virus at two South Australian growing properties earlier this week.

“We met this afternoon with our counterparts in Australia, where they provided an update on their work to respond to the detection of the tomato virus,” says Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson.

“Australia is taking steps to respond to the matter, including continuing to trace material. As this tracing work continues, and out of an abundance of caution, we are extending our restrictions by temporarily suspending imports of tomatoes from Australia. We will review this in seven days.

“This means temporary suspensions are now in place for tomato imports from all Australian states.”

Stuart Anderson says today’s decision builds on the urgent measures introduced by Biosecurity New Zealand earlier this week, which banned tomato imports from Australian states other than Queensland.

“All our imported tomatoes from Australia currently come from Queensland and not South Australia.

“So far tracing has not shown any affected material in Queensland, but we think it’s reasonable to be cautious while our counterparts continue their work.

“There is nothing to suggest the virus is here at present," says Stuart Anderson.

“We’ll continue to work closely with New Zealand’s tomato sector.

“As always we ask growers to check their biosecurity practices and be vigilant and contact us on our pests and diseases hotline (0800 80 99 66) if they notice problems with their tomatoes.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation in South Australia and continue to take any actions to protect New Zealand growers.”

The virus affects causes yellowing and deformity in the host plants but has no impact on human health.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 