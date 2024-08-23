Various Delmaine Antipasto Products Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Listeria

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Delmaine in its recall of Delmaine Fine Foods and Woolworths brand antipasto products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

“The concern with these products is that they may contain Listeria, which can cause serious illness in pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them out.”

The following products, within the date markings below, are affected by this recall.

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Five Olive Mix (200g) with a use-by between 16/10/24 - 20/11/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Jumbo Olive Selection (200g) with a use-by between 9/10/24 - 27/11/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Pitted Olive Medley (180g) with a use-by between 9/10/24 - 4/12/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Stuffed Olive Mix (160g) with a use-by of 5/12/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Mediterranean Antipasto Mix (215g) with a use-by between 16/10/24-20/11/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Feta (150g) with a use-by between 10/10/24 - 4/12/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Stuffed Red Peppers (190g) with a use-by between 24/10/24 - 5/12/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Sundried Tomatoes (200g) with a use-by between 10/10/24 - 4/12/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Sundried Tomatoes (270g) with a use-by between 7/04/25 - 30/04/25

Woolworths brand Feta and Sundried Tomatoes (200g) with a use-by between 21/11/24 - 25/12/24

Woolworths brand Greek Mix (200g) with a use-by between 20/11/24 - 1/01/25

Woolworths brand Olive Selection (200g) with a use-by between 13/11/24 - 25/12/24

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Mediterranean Mix, sold from Woolworths Deli between 22 July 2024 - 23 August 2024

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Italian Mix, sold from Woolworths Deli between 22 July 2024 - 23 August 2024

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Sundried Tomatoes, sold from Woolworths Deli between 22 July 2024 - 23 August 2024

Delmaine Fine Foods brand Marinated Feta & Sundried Tomatoes, sold from Woolworths Deli between 22 July 2024 - 23 August 2024

The affected products are sold at supermarkets and retail outlets throughout New Zealand.

As there are a number of antipasto products affected, and there may be more recalls, we will be updating New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page with information and photographs of the products as it comes to hand.

“Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures. So, you need to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the newborn baby.”

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes 2 to 3 weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

NZFS has not received any notifications of associated illness.

The products under recall were identified through routine testing. They have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Delmaine to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

