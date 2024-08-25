Dreams Take Flight: The Special Reason An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Took A Scenic Spin Around The South Island

A very special Air New Zealand charter flight departed Christchurch on Saturday afternoon, taking 50 Koru Care kids on a scenic tour over the South Island.

Koru Care is a charity that provides memorable experiences for children with serious medical conditions or disabilities. Air New Zealand has partnered with Koru Care for more than 40 years, helping dreams take flight.

For this weekend's event, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off shortly after 1.30pm and made its way down the centre of the South Island, flying over Queenstown and heading south, before turning up the East Coast and over Dunedin, then returning to Christchurch shortly after 3pm.

The plane soared at an altitude that offered the Very Important Passengers on NZ8477 (NZVIPS) a stunning view of the South Island scenery.

Air New Zealand's Chief Pilot Captain David Morgan, who was in the flight deck, says it was a unique opportunity for both the VIPs onboard and plane spotters on the ground.

"It was fantastic to be able to give children who may not have the opportunity to travel overseas the thrill of flying on one of our larger international aircraft, over some of the world's most stunning scenery right here at home," Captain Morgan says.

"It's not every day a 787 Dreamliner circles the South Island, so we couldn't resist giving a friendly wave to everyone down below as we soared overhead."

Before takeoff, the VIPs enjoyed a pre-flight party at Christchurch Airport with the theme 'Around the World in a Day', featuring stations inspired by different destinations including New York, Tokyo, Fiji and Sydney, along with themed food, activities and entertainment.

Onboard the flight, each child received a certificate that revealed a star in the sky had been officially named after them.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran, who was also onboard, says the Koru Care flight is a much-loved tradition of the airline to provide a small treat for children who aren't usually able to travel offshore due to medical conditions or family situations.

"The day was a heartwarming reminder of the magic and wonder of flying, and it was an absolute privilege to welcome our Little Stars onboard."

Koru Care NZ's Tracey Curran says thousands of Kiwi kids have enjoyed unforgettable experiences through the airline's support.

"Air New Zealand has consistently gone above and beyond to make their dreams come true, and this flight was no exception.'

Air New Zealand will match the flight's emissions with carbon credits and provide a koha to projects supporting biodiversity outcomes in Aotearoa.

About Koru Care

Originally started by a team of volunteers from Air New Zealand, Koru Care is now an official charity with four branches around New Zealand. Each of the four branches are independent and run by teams of dedicated volunteers. They each faciliate their own fundraising for the kids within their catchment area. More than 2,000 children with a range of illnesses and disabilities have flown with Air New Zealand, enabling them to see the world, make dreams come true, and create some amazing memories where they otherwise might not be able to.

© Scoop Media

