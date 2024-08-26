Deadly Roller Door Collapse Was Preventable

A substandard roller door installation has caught up with an Auckland business, in what WorkSafe says is a tragic consequence of poor workmanship.

It involves a powered roller grille door which fell from its fixings and killed pastor Helen Verry at Church Unlimited in Glendene in January 2022. The 44-year-old had been trying to close the door by pulling the hand chain as the motor was not working at the time.

A WorkSafe investigation found the 273-kilogram roller was fixed through a piece of plywood and gib board with coach screws that were too short to properly hold up the weight.

The installer, Scotty Doors Limited, failed to ensure that the appropriate type of fastener was used to secure the roller grille door. More consideration should have been given to the type and length of screw being used, given the presence of the plywood. The length of the screws at one end of the roller door failed to comply with the Building Code, due to the thinness of the plywood.

“Installation is core business for Scotty Doors, and it should have identified that the roller grille door was not installed safely or in compliance with the Building Code,” says WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Steve Kelly.

A registration form signed on behalf of Scotty Doors noted that the roller had been installed in the church lounge and that checks had been completed, including that the door was attached to a solid fixing.

“This case is a stark example of how serious the consequences of poor workmanship can be. If you contribute to unsafe work you will be held to account. Businesses have a responsibility to consider the health and safety of the people who will ultimately be reliant on their product when installing, building, or commissioning structures for use at work,” says Steve Kelly.

The company was prosecuted under the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992, the legislation in place at the time of the March 2009 installation. A similar failure occurring today would be subject to much tougher penalties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

